Tuesday, August 3
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 6 pm – Family Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach
- 6 pm – Music On The Lawn featuring The Strattones at St. John’s
- 7 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise featuring the Pros from Dover, departing Jamestown
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Easton’s Beach – Cee Cee & The Riders at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
- St. John’s – The Strattones from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
City & Government
- 9 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Building Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Affordable Housing Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
- 7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board
Wednesday, August 4
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 6 pm – Music at Sunset: The DMB Project at Blithewold Mansion
- 7 pm – Born To Rise Women’s Story Night at Salvation Cafe
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blithewold Mansion – The DMB Project from 6 pm to 8 pm
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- Landing – Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
City & Government
- 5 pm – Newport Beach Commission
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Harbor Commission
Thursday, August 5
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5:30 pm – Beach Bash Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary featuring Greg Ferreira
- 6 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm – Children’s Night at Easton’s Beach
- 7 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise with the Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio
- 8:10 pm – Lily Topples The World – newportFILM Outdoors at Eisenhower House
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bowen’s Wharf – Barkode Jazz Duo from 11 am to 1 pm
- Coastal Queen – Sunset Cruise with the Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 8:30 pm
- Easton’s Beach – Toe Jam Puppet Band at 6 pm
- Eisenhower House – Lily Topples The World – newportFILM Outdoors at 8:10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- Landing – Mike Wendoloski at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Wright Brothers at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
- 7 pm – Middletown Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals
Friday, August 6
- Charlestown Seafood Festival returns August 6 – 8
- Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival returning Aug. 6 – 14
Things To Do
- 10 am – Summer Stories at the Whitehorne House
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am & 3 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Open Rehearsal with Choreographer Ali Kenner Brodsky and Dancer Jenna Pollack at Jamestown Arts Center
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Friends of the Waterfront’s 2021 Waterfront Concerts at King Park
- 6 pm – Picnic Performances at Rough Point: Kaiholunuie Polynesian Dance Company
- 6:30 pm – Cabaret Comedy Club: Linda Belt and Jay Are Adams at Newport Playhouse
- 7 pm – Bon Voyage Ball at Rosecliff
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Luis Mateos frm 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- King Park – Diane Blue, Ilana Katz Katz Summer Folk from 5 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- Landing – Zane Christopher at 1 pm, Jake Kulak at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – DownCity Band at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club: Linda Belt and Jay Are Adams at 6:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
Saturday, August 7
- Open Studios and Drive-By Art returns to Jamestown on August 7
- Newport Marriott hosting a job fair on August 7, hiring for all positions
- Child & Family will host their 155th Birthday Soiree at Belle Mer on August 7
- CCRI to host a drive-through vaccine clinic at Newport Campus this Saturday
Things To Do
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am to 3 pm – Colony House Open
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12 pm to 3 pm – Open Rehearsal with Choreographer Ali Kenner Brodsky and Dancer Jenna Pollack at Jamestown Arts Center
- 5 pm to 7 pm – USA vs. Dominican Republic – Newport International Polo Series
- 6 pm to 11 pm – Child & Family’s 155th Birthday Soiree at Belle Mer
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- Landing – Timmy Smith at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The 40 at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – He Said She Said at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, August 8
Things To Do
- 10 am to 12 pm – Coggeshall Burial Site Open House
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 1 pm – New England Clambake at Ragged Island Brewing
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Julio Amaro from 5 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- King Park – Larry’s Brown’s Swinglane Orchestra from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Z-Boys at 4 pm
- One Pelham East – Live Acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
