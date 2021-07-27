Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend.

Tuesday, July 27

City of Newport to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at Innovate Newport on July 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Easton’s Beach – Bar Fly at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees

Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Brian Cabral at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Wednesday, July 28

Newport City Council will return to City Hall for a council meeting on July 28

Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice will host a job fair in Portsmouth on July 28, in North Kingstown on July 29

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees

La Forge – Killian Instrumental Voyages from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Landing – The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Jim Devlin at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm

City & Government

Thursday, July 29

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Cara Brindisi at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

City & Government

Friday, July 30

Common Fence Music & Norman Bird Sanctuary to present Grammy winner Dom Flemons Friday, July 30

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Keats & Co. Acoustic Duo

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Landing – James Weinstock at 1 pm, Zane Christopher at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Rick Experess at 9 pm

Norman Bird Sanctuary – Dom Flemons at 7 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, July 31

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Luis Mateos from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees

Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Santana Tribute band at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, August 1

Summer Sunday Concerts coming to Lippitt House’s Museum Garden

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees

Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government