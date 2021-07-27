Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.

Instead, reader support and advertising from local businesses power our locally owned, independent newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution of $8/month means more than you’d think, and any amount helps.

I value What’s Up Newp!

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend.

Tuesday, July 27

City of Newport to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at Innovate Newport on July 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Wednesday, July 28

Newport City Council will return to City Hall for a council meeting on July 28

Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice will host a job fair in Portsmouth on July 28, in North Kingstown on July 29

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Thursday, July 29

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Friday, July 30

Common Fence Music & Norman Bird Sanctuary to present Grammy winner Dom Flemons Friday, July 30

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • @ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Keats & Co. Acoustic Duo
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing – James Weinstock at 1 pm, Zane Christopher at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Rick Experess at 9 pm
  • Norman Bird Sanctuary – Dom Flemons at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, July 31

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Luis Mateos from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room –  The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped HollywoodThe Hidden Life of Trees
  • Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Santana Tribute band at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, August 1

Summer Sunday Concerts coming to Lippitt House’s Museum Garden

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.