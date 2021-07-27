Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend.
Tuesday, July 27
City of Newport to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at Innovate Newport on July 27
Things To Do
- 10 am – 7 pm – Newport Folk at Fort Adams State Park
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 6 pm – Family Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach featuring Bar Fly
- 8 pm – Green Book: Social Justice Film Series at Linden Place
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Easton’s Beach – Bar Fly at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees
- Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Brian Cabral at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- 4 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
Wednesday, July 28
Newport City Council will return to City Hall for a council meeting on July 28
Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice will host a job fair in Portsmouth on July 28, in North Kingstown on July 29
Things To Do
- 10 am – 7 pm – Newport Folk at Fort Adams State Park
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 6 pm – Music at Sunset Concert Series at Blithewold Mansion
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Game vs Bristol at Cardines Field
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees
- La Forge – Killian Instrumental Voyages from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Landing – The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm
City & Government
- 9:30 am – Jamestown Technical Review Committee
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
Thursday, July 29
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5:30 pm – Garden Party at Rough Point
- 6 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class – Hotel Viking
- 6 pm – Sounds From The Big Chair at Redwood Library
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Summer Picnic Series
- 8:15 pm – To Which We Belong – newportFILM Outdoors at Glen Park
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Cara Brindisi at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
- 4 pm – Middletown Tree Commission
- 5:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Middletown Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals
Friday, July 30
Common Fence Music & Norman Bird Sanctuary to present Grammy winner Dom Flemons Friday, July 30
Things To Do
- 10 am – Summer Stories at the Whitehorne House
- 10 am – 7:30 pm – Newport Jazz at Fort Adams
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Game vs OceanState at Cardines Field
- 7 pm – Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Summer Outdoor Concert Series featuring Dom Flemons
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Keats & Co. Acoustic Duo
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Landing – James Weinstock at 1 pm, Zane Christopher at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Rick Experess at 9 pm
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Dom Flemons at 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, July 31
Things To Do
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am – 7:30 pm – Newport Jazz at Fort Adams
- 10 am to 2 pm – Historical Illuminations Living History Event at Colony House
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5 pm – East Coast Women’s Open – Newport International Polo Series
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Roam Around Rough Point
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Fireshouse Theater
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Luis Mateos from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees
- Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Santana Tribute band at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, August 1
Summer Sunday Concerts coming to Lippitt House’s Museum Garden
Things To Do
- 10 am – 7:30 pm – Newport Jazz at Fort Adams
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 1 pm – All Charity Day at Newport Polo
- 1 pm – Three Angels 2021 Fundraiser at Kempenaar’s Clambake Club
- 5 pm – FirstWorks Live—Voces de los Andes
- 5 pm – Summer Concert Series at Burr’s Hill Park
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees
- Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.