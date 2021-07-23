Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice this week announced that it will host two job fairs next week.

Current job opportunities include Hospice Nurse Supervisor, Nurse Case Managers, and Per Diem RN’s and LPN’s.

On Wednesday, July 28 from 1 pm to 5 pm, they will host a job fair at their office at 1184 East Main Road in Portsmouth.

On Thursday, July 29 from 1 pm to 5 pm, they will host a job fair at their office at 7260 post Road in North Kingstown.

Founded in Newport in 1950, Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice has grown from a small grassroots homecare agency to a regional home care organization employing over 300 people. Headquartered in Portsmouth, they also have branch offices in North Kingstown and Providence as well as a supply station in Swansea, Massachusetts.

For more information on employment opportunities with Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, visit https://visitingnursehh.org/employment-2/