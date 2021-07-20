The City of Newport today announced that it will be once again teaming up with Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice and East Bay Community Action to host a free pop-up- COVID vaccination event, open to all, at Innovate Newport on Tuesday, July 27th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event, which is free and open to all, will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone eligible who has not been vaccinated.

Trained staff will have educational materials and be eligible to answer questions regarding vaccine hesitancy. Covid tests will also be available.

This event is made possible through the efforts of the Newport County Community Healthcare Collaborative that is funded in part through the van Beuren Charitable Foundation.

Anyone vaccinated at these events will receive a Stop & Shop gift card while supplies last. No appointment is necessary, and a photo ID is not required.

Vaccinations will be administered by trained VNH&H registered Nurses, with support from East Bay Community Action. Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine should plan on visiting Innovate Newport at 513 Broadway in Newport on Tuesday, July 27th between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.