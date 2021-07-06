Between the beach and supper, join summer concerts on Sunday, August 1 and 8 in the beautiful Lippitt House garden in Providence. Bring a blanket or folding chair and sit beside the fountain as you enjoy the music of the Latin jazz band, Infusion Evolution, or the story songs and Irish tunes of the band Bank of Ireland.

August 1 Infusion Evolution

Original music and familiar songs worth singing along to will make for an upbeat afternoon with flamenco Afro-Cuban flair! The combination of the diverse backgrounds of the musicians and the rhythmic nature of the music creates a delightful experience.

​August 8 Bank of Ireland

Take in the romantic garden atmosphere as guitar, fiddle and the vocals of this duo transcend time and place. Bank of Ireland performed the museum’s final concert pre-pandemic and the Museum is delighted to have them back at Lippitt House.

Garden seating opens at 3:30 PM. Concert 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM. $10.00 per person, Free for guests 12 and under. August 15 rain date if needed for either concert date. Lippitt House Museum, 199 Hope St. Providence, RI.

Capacity is limited so advance registration is required at: https://www.preserveri.org/calendar

Preserve Rhode Island’s 1865 Lippitt House Museum offers tours by appointment, outdoor programs, event rentals, and a variety of online resources. A National Historic Landmark, Lippitt House has one of the best-preserved Victorian interiors in America, allowing visitors to step into Providence’s Golden Age. Following the Lippitt family’s example of public service, the Museum’s cultural programming promotes civic engagement, the arts, and history of Providence. www.LippittHouse.org