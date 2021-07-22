The executive order allowing for public meetings to be held via phone or video conference ends on Friday. After 16 months of meeting virtually, Newport City Council will have to return to Council Chambers for their council meeting next Wednesday.

You can still watch meetings as they happen, or anytime afterward, here.

Here’s what’s on the agenda;

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

JULY 28, 2021

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held in on July 28, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Proclamation Honoring Julia A. Forgue, P.E., Director of Utilities

CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. PUBLIC HEARING- Proposed Amendments to Title 17 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Zoning” to add “Marijuana Retail Facility” which would prohibit marijuana retail facilities:

a. Recommendation from the Planning Board;

b. Ordinances amending Title 17:

1. 17.52, entitled, “Limited Business District”, Section 17.52.020- Use Regulations (First Reading)

2. 17.56, entitled, “Waterfront Business District”,17.56.020- Use Regulations (First Reading)

3. 17.60, entitled, “General Business District”, 17.60.020-Use Regulations (First Reading)

4. 17.64, entitled, “Commercial Industrial District, 17.64.020- Use Regulations (First Reading)

2. PUBLIC HEARING: Proposed Amendments to the Zoning Ordinance

to change Lot 6 Plat 19, Lot 77 Plat 14, Lot 78 Plat 14, Lot 161 Plat 14 and Lot 82 Plat 14 from the R-10 Zoning District to the Limited Business Zoning District (Continued from July 14, 2021)

a) Recommendation from the Planning Board;

b) Ordinance amending Chapter 17.12 entitled, Districts Generally, to amend Section 17.12.020 entitled “Zoning Map” (First Reading)

c) Communication from Jeremiah C. Lynch, III, Esq., re: Requesting to add Lot 165 of Plat 19 to the rezoning petition

3. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the meetings held June 23, 2021 (Approve)

b. Special Events :

1. Elmwal Associates, LLC, d/b/a Free Summer Concert Series, The Shops at Long Wharf; various dates, list attached, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

2. Newport Polo, Inc., d/b/a Bon Voyage Polo Charity Ball, Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave.; August 6, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. to midnight

3. Trinity Church, d/b/a Summer Soiree & Silent Auction, Trinity Church, 1 Queen Anne Sq.; August 7, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

4. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, d/b/a Newport Yacht Rendezvous, Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard; August 13, 2021 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

5. Newport Rugby Football Club, d/b/a NERFU Championship Rugby Tournament, Fort Adams State Park; August 14, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

6. Aquidneck Community Table, d/b/a Summer Bounty, ACT II, Sail Newport; September 2, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

7. Liz Drayton, d/b/a 80th Birthday Celebration Parade, from Spouting Rock Beach Association, d/b/a Bailey’s Beach, 34 Ocean Avenue to Rough Point; September 3, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

8. Trinity Church and National Park Service, Washington-Rochambeau Route, d/b/a Dedication of Two 1780 French Officers’ Grave Markers, Trinity Churchyard; September 10, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

c. Food Concession License, Newport Rugby Football Club, Fort Adams State Park; August 14, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

d. Holiday Selling Licenses, Renewal, United Oil Paintings, Inc., d/b/a Seaside Art Gallery, 134 Thames St.

e. Waste Hauler License, New, A1 Roofing & Construction, LLC, 29 ½ Bliss Rd., Newport, RI

f. Waste Hauler License, Renewal, K. Scott Construction & Disposal Inc., 21 Ashland Rd., North Scituate, RI

g. Communication from Brian & Gail Maher, re: Request to hold a block party on August 28, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and to request the closure of Marin St. (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)

h. Communication from Residents in the area of Theodore “Ted” Michaud Field, re: Petition in Favor of Saving Michaud Field (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

4. Victualing License, New, Mori Corp, d/b/a Mori, 181 D Bellevue Ave. (in conjunction with liquor license transfer of Unity 3, LLC)

5. Entertainment License New, Class A & B, True Tides, LLC, d/b/a Smugglers Waterfront Bar, 359 Thames St., Unit LC-1, to have entertainment from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 2:00 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays of Holiday weekends (Second Hearing)

6. Daily Entertainment Licenses, Class B (Outdoor), Radish Patch, LLC, d/b/a Vieste Vino Yagi, 580 Thames St.:

a) July 31, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

b) August 1, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

c) August 7, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

d) August 8, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

e) August 28, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

f) August 29, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

g) September 4, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

h) September 5, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

7. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

NOTE: Vacancies currently or soon will exist on the following Boards and Commissions: Beach Commission, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, Henderson Home, Historic District Commission, Energy and Environment Commission

Appointments

Zoning Board of Review –

Samuel Goldblatt -From alternate to full member (term expires 12/12/2022)

David Riley from second alternate to first alternate (indefinite term)

Susan T. Perkins – second alternate (indefinite term)

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission – Eric Werblow (replacing Steven Sabo-term expires 5/10/2022)

Historic District Commission – James Madson -alternate member (3-year term expiring 7/28/2024)

Reappointments

Zoning Board of Review – Charles Allott Chair (term expires 1/1/2026)

RESOLUTIONS

ORDINANCES

8. Amending Chapter 5.40 entitled, “Transient Guest Facilities” to amend Section 5.40.010, entitled, “Definitions” (Second Reading)

9. Amending Chapter 12.28 entitled, “City Harbor”, to amend Section 12.28.055 entitled, “Use of vessels as abodes or floating businesses” (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

10. Action Item #5996/21 – RE: Award of Bid # 21 – 043 – Utilities Supplies (w/accompanying resolution)

11. Action Item #5997/21 – RE: Amendment No. 3-# 16-040 Engineering Services for Drainage Investigation and Flooding Analysis-Whitwell Avenue Area (w/accompanying resolution)

12. Action Item #5998/21 – RE: Award of Contract – Public Private Partnership- Renewable Energy Projects (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARDS OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Daily Liquor Licenses, Newport Art Museum:

a. Trinity Church, d/b/a Summer Soiree & Silent Auction, Trinity Church, 1 Queen Anne Sq.; August 7, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

b. Newport Rugby Football Club, d/b/a NERFU Championship Rugby Tournament, Fort Adams State Park; August 14, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Application of Unity 3, LLC, d/b/a Area, holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to transfer ownership to Mori Corp (Kwang S. Choi), d/b/a Mori, 181 D Bellevue Ave. (Hearing)

City Clerk

ADJOURN- (7/21/21)