Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week, Tuesday, July 6 – Sunday, July 11.

Tuesday, July 6

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Wednesday, July 7

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Thursday, July 8

Newport Gallery Night expands with July Newport Gallery Night

Sounds From The Big Chair: Redwood Library announces summer concert series

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Friday, July 9

James Montgomery and his All-Star Blues Band will perform during a free concert at King Park on July 9

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Saturday, July 10

Celebrate Summer on the Avenue: ‘A Bellevue Midsummer Soirée’ to be held on July 10

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled

Sunday, July 11

Today In Newport History: July 11, 1780 – Rochambeau Arrives In Newport

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled

More From What’s Up Newp

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.