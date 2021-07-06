Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week, Tuesday, July 6 – Sunday, July 11.

Tuesday, July 6

Wednesday, July 7

Thursday, July 8

Newport Gallery Night expands with July Newport Gallery Night

Sounds From The Big Chair: Redwood Library announces summer concert series

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

La Forge – The Honky Tonk Knights at 7:30 pm

Landing – Jimmy Weinstock at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

6:30 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board

Friday, July 9

James Montgomery and his All-Star Blues Band will perform during a free concert at King Park on July 9

Live Music & Entertainment

12 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee

Saturday, July 10

Celebrate Summer on the Avenue: ‘A Bellevue Midsummer Soirée’ to be held on July 10

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

Landing – Timeless at 1 pm, Dave Alves at 4:30 pm, Chelley Knight at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Down City at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Life DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, July 11

Today In Newport History: July 11, 1780 – Rochambeau Arrives In Newport

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 4 p mto 7 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Honky Tonk Knights at 3:40 pm, Sean River at 8 pm

Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm

One Pelham East – Live acoustis at 4:30 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Nothing scheduled