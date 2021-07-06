Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week, Tuesday, July 6 – Sunday, July 11.
Tuesday, July 6
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 6 pm – Family Entertainment at Easton’s Beach featuring Rockin’ Soul Horns
- 7:30 pm – Coastal Queen wine tasting sunset cruise with Grapes & Gourmet
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Easton’s Beach – Rockin’ Soul Horns at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
- Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- 9 am – Little Compton Pension Committee
- 10 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 1 pm – Little Compton Prevention Coalition
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
- 7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board
Wednesday, July 7
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Bites at Brenton: Food Trucks On The Point
- 6 pm – Music at Sunset, July 7: Honky Tonk Knights at Blithewold Mansion
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Game vs Mystic at Cardines Field
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
- Landing – Dave Alves at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Zane Christopher at 9 pm
City & Government
- 5 pm – Newport Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Melville Park Committee
Thursday, July 8
Newport Gallery Night expands with July Newport Gallery Night
Sounds From The Big Chair: Redwood Library announces summer concert series
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 4:30 pm – The Blue & You: Understanding the Blue Economy at Innovate Newport
- 6 pm – Beach Bash Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm – Sounds From The Big Chair presents Charlie Marie at Redwood Library
- 6:30 pm – newportFILM presents Misha and The Wolves at The Elms
- 7:30 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise with live music from Mel
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
- La Forge – The Honky Tonk Knights at 7:30 pm
- Landing – Jimmy Weinstock at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
Friday, July 9
James Montgomery and his All-Star Blues Band will perform during a free concert at King Park on July 9
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- 10 am to 5 pm – Secret Garden Tour “Summer Tour – A New View”
- 10 am – Summer Stories at The Whitehorne House
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Waterfront Concerts at King Park presents James Montgomery
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Game vs OceanState at Cardines Field
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – John Tyler from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
- King Park – James Montgomery & All Stars Blues Band form 5 pm to 7 pm
- Landing – Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – TITTB at 9 pm
- Newport Craft – Mel at 5 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club: JT Moore at 6:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Saturday, July 10
Celebrate Summer on the Avenue: ‘A Bellevue Midsummer Soirée’ to be held on July 10
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am to 5 pm – Secret Garden Tour “Summer Tour – A New View”
- 10 am to 5 pm – “Hoods Up” Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am to 5:30 pm – 10th Anniversary Celebration at Cory Farms Past & Presents
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am – Legends & Lore Walking Tour
- 11 am – Road To Independence Walking Tour
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 3 pm to 8 pm – Summer Night Market at The Wayfinder Hotel by She + Me Collective
- 5 pm – USA vs. Italy – Newport International Polo Series
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
- Landing – Timeless at 1 pm, Dave Alves at 4:30 pm, Chelley Knight at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Down City at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Life DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled
Sunday, July 11
Today In Newport History: July 11, 1780 – Rochambeau Arrives In Newport
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- Hall Of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tours
- 10 am to 5 pm – Secret Garden Tour “Summer Tour – A New View”
- 10 am to 5 pm – “Hoods Up” Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am to 12 pm – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12 pm to 3 pm – Second Sundays at Prescott Farm
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 4 p mto 7 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Honky Tonk Knights at 3:40 pm, Sean River at 8 pm
- Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustis at 4:30 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled