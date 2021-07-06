Enjoy an artful summer evening with July Newport Gallery Night on Thursday, July 8th, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00pm.

For the continuation of the 2021 season, Newport Gallery Night will be hosting an expanded July Newport Gallery Night featuring DeBlois Gallery and Beach Studios.

DeBlois Gallery will be featuring their latest show: Wild Things. Four artists use their unique skills to explore the Natural World and the myriad creatures who inhabit is alongside us.

Beach Studio will be presenting a curated selection of current work including encaustics, painting, pastels, printmaking and mixed media.

For more information about Newport Gallery Night and the Newport Gallery Organization, visit http://www.newportgalleries.org.