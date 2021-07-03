The launch of a summer concert series at The Redwood Library & Athenaeum was announced on Friday by Benedict Leca, Executive Director of the Redwood. “I’m very excited about this series, which will feature local musicians in a variety of genres performing on our 19′ Windsor rocking chair”.

In June, the Redwood Library & Athenæum launched its first installation of the year: a 19-foot Windsor rocking chair. Opening night of Then and Now: Tales From The Big Chair featured musical entertainment by the Vox Hunters, Armand Aromin, and Benedict Gagliardi. The seat of the huge chair serves as the performance stage.

The summer concert series is free and open to the public. The Redwood is grateful to the Jarzombek Family: Mark Jarzombek and Michelle Drum for sponsoring these special evenings.

All concerts start at 6 pm and registration is at redwoodlibrary.org.

The July schedule follows:

July 8th Charlie Marie | Country Tunes

July 15th Megan O’Connor & Samuel Breene | Violin duets

July 22nd The High Tidals | Cumbia & Funk

July 29th So Sol Americana & Brazilian Folk