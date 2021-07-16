Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Friday, July 16

Bacon Brothers returning to the Greenwich Odeum on July 16th

34 open houses happening this weekend (July 16 – 18)

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Blig Lux at 4 pm, Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm

Blue Anchor Grill – John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Luis Mateos from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Phenix Ave from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood

Landing – James Weindstock at 1 pm, Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Manatees at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

Newport Craft Brewery – Brian Cabral at 5 pm

Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club featuring Bill Simas, Jay Are Adams at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Smugglers – Jonathan Tennis from 3 pm to 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Saint Anthony’s Feast – Diry Deeds at 7 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Saturday, July 17

Save The Bay Swim returns on July 17, a portion of Narragansett Bay will be closed to vessel traffic during the event

More than 150 swimmers will participate in Save The Bay’s 45th annual Swim on Saturday

Pittsburgh returns to Newport Polo on Saturday

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu Sinclair at 3 pm. DJ DWUN at 8 pm

Blue Anchor Grill – Julio Amaro from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Darren Beaupre from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Group Therapy from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Schedule to be come.

King Park – Kenny Johnson Summer Series of Music from 7 pm to 8:30 pm

Landing – Timeless at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm

Long Wharf Mall – YNOT3 from 1 pm to 5 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Smokin’ Toads at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Smugglers – Jonathan Tennis from 3 pm to 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Sunday, July 18

FringePVD extends to two weeks: July 18 – 31

Providence Fringe Festival returns July 18 – 24

Providence Fringe Festival returns in-person and online July 18-31

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Blue Anchor Grill – Dawn Cabral at 11:30 am

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Pat Cottrell from 4 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s – Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Schedule to be come.

King Park – Down City Band from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Nick Sproviero at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Tim Taylor Blues Band at 4 pm

Newport Playhouse – Sex Please, We’re Sixty at 11 am

Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm

One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4:30 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music Session from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.