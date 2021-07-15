Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.
Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.
Open Houses This Weekend
Newport
11 Smith Avenue | 2 beds, 1.1 baths | $450,000
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm
66 Girard Avenue #317 | 2 beds, 1 bath | $268,000
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.
7 Wilbur Avenue | 5 beds, 3 baths | $849,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
43 Farewell Street | 8 beds, 4 baths | $1,449,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
35 Chastellux Avenue #B | 1 bed, 1.1 bath | $695,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
17 Willow Street | 6 beds, 3 baths | $1,100,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.
98 Roseneath Avenue | 4 beds, 2.1 baths | $979,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
13 Brinley Street | 4 beds, 3 baths | $749,900
Open House on Sunday from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.
525 Spring Street | 6 beds, 5 baths | $1,195,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
50 School Street #3 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000
Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
50 School Street #2 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,349,000
Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
50 School Street #8 | 4 beds, 4.1 baths | $3,195,000
Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
50 School Street #5 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000
Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
8 Champlin Street | 4 beds, 2 baths | $999,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Middletown
1 Weetamoe Road | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $399,999
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Portsmouth
20 Borden Farm Road | 4 beds, 3 baths | $699,000
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
14 Maize Corn Road | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $549,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm.
15 Church Lane | 4 beds, 3 baths | $650,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
139 Cromwell Drive | 4 beds, 2.2 baths | $895,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
80 Turnpike Avenue | 3 beds, 3 baths | $399,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.
300 Common Fence Boulevard | 2 beds, 1.2 baths | $999,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
319 Riverside Street | 2 beds, 2 baths | $795,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.
213 Rolling Hill Road #213 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $549,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
8 Atlantic Avenue | 2 beds, 2 baths | $599,000
Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
30 Lock Lane | 3 beds, 3 baths | $550,000
Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
Jamestown
20 Coulter Street | 4 beds, 2 baths | $2,350,000
Open House on Saturday from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.
710 W Reach Drive | 4 beds, 3.1 baths | $1,150,000
Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
5 Broad Street | 3 beds, 2 baths | $2,395,000
Open House on Saturday and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Tiverton
65 East Demello Drive | 4 beds, 2.1 baths | $609,000
Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm and on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
117 Lewis Street | 5 beds, 4 baths | $749,800
Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.
29 Cutter Lane #120 | 3 beds, 4 baths | $899,000
Open House on Saturday and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
226 April Lane | 4 beds, 3 baths | $874,000
Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm.
54 Randolph Avenue | 6 beds, 4 baths | $399,000
Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
185 Hilton Street | 3 beds, 2 baths | $374,900
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Little Compton
Nothing is scheduled at this time.