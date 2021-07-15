It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

If you’re in the market for a new home on Aquidneck Island, I invite you to join me at 20 Borden Farm Road in Portsmouth this weekend. I’ll be hosting an open house for this there on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.

Open Houses This Weekend

Newport

11 Smith Avenue | 2 beds, 1.1 baths | $450,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

11 Smith Avenue, Newport

66 Girard Avenue #317 | 2 beds, 1 bath | $268,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

66 Girard Avenue #317, Newport

7 Wilbur Avenue | 5 beds, 3 baths | $849,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

7 Wilbur Avenue, Newport

43 Farewell Street | 8 beds, 4 baths | $1,449,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

43 Farwell Street, Newport

35 Chastellux Avenue #B | 1 bed, 1.1 bath | $695,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

35 Chastellux Avenue #B, Newport

17 Willow Street | 6 beds, 3 baths | $1,100,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

17 Willow Street, Newport

98 Roseneath Avenue | 4 beds, 2.1 baths | $979,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

98 Roseneath Avenue, Newport

13 Brinley Street | 4 beds, 3 baths | $749,900

Open House on Sunday from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

13 Brinley Street, Newport

525 Spring Street | 6 beds, 5 baths | $1,195,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

525 Spring Street, Newport

50 School Street #3 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

50 School Street #3, Newport

50 School Street #2 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,349,000

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

50 School Street #2, Newport

50 School Street #8 | 4 beds, 4.1 baths | $3,195,000

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

50 School Street #8, Newport

50 School Street #5 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

50 School Street #5, Newport

8 Champlin Street | 4 beds, 2 baths | $999,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

8 Champlin Street, Newport

Middletown

1 Weetamoe Road | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $399,999

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

1 Weetamoe Road, Middletown

Portsmouth

20 Borden Farm Road | 4 beds, 3 baths | $699,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

20 Borden Farm Road, Portsmouth

14 Maize Corn Road | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $549,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm.

14 Maize Corn Road, Portsmouth

15 Church Lane | 4 beds, 3 baths | $650,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

15 Church Lane, Portsmouth

139 Cromwell Drive | 4 beds, 2.2 baths | $895,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

139 Cromwell Drive, Portsmouth

80 Turnpike Avenue | 3 beds, 3 baths | $399,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

80 Turnpike Avenue, Portsmouth

300 Common Fence Boulevard | 2 beds, 1.2 baths | $999,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard, Portsmouth

319 Riverside Street | 2 beds, 2 baths | $795,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

319 Riverside Street, Portsmouth

213 Rolling Hill Road #213 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $549,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

213 Rolling Hill Road #213, Portsmouth

8 Atlantic Avenue | 2 beds, 2 baths | $599,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

8 Atlantic Avenue, Portsmouth

30 Lock Lane | 3 beds, 3 baths | $550,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

30 Lock Lane, Portsmouth

Jamestown

20 Coulter Street | 4 beds, 2 baths | $2,350,000

Open House on Saturday from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

20 Coulter Street, Jamestown

710 W Reach Drive | 4 beds, 3.1 baths | $1,150,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

710 W Reach Drive, Jamestown

5 Broad Street | 3 beds, 2 baths | $2,395,000

Open House on Saturday and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

5 Broad Street, Jamestown

Tiverton

65 East Demello Drive | 4 beds, 2.1 baths | $609,000

Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm and on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

65 East Demello Drive, Tiverton

117 Lewis Street | 5 beds, 4 baths | $749,800

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

117 Lewis Street, Tiverton

29 Cutter Lane #120 | 3 beds, 4 baths | $899,000

Open House on Saturday and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

29 Cutter Lane #120, Tiverton

226 April Lane | 4 beds, 3 baths | $874,000

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm.

226 April Lane, Tiverton

54 Randolph Avenue | 6 beds, 4 baths | $399,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

54 Randolph Avenue, Tiverton

185 Hilton Street | 3 beds, 2 baths | $374,900

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

185 Hilton Street, Tiverton

Little Compton

Nothing is scheduled at this time.