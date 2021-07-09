Save The Bay will host its 45th annual Save The Bay Swim on Saturday, July 17.

The nonprofit organization’s flagship fundraiser typically welcomes hundreds of swimmers to the shores of Newport and Jamestown for a two-mile, cross-bay swim in support of Save The Bay’s mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay.

Portions of the East Passage of Narragansett Bay between Gould Island and Conanicut (Jamestown), and extending to Pell Newport Bridge, will be temporarily closed to vessel traffic on Saturday, July 17 between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. for the swim.

Vessel traffic may pass on the west side of Jamestown.

Boaters with questions should contact Save The Bay at 401-272-3540 prior to the event.