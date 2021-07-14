The Newport International Polo Series will welcome the team from Pittsburgh as they travel to the Classic Coast to challenge Newport on Saturday, July 17th.

Last year, Pittsburgh came close to ending Newport’s five-year win streak but fell to the Rhode Islanders in a Sudden Death Shootout.

Third-generation polo player Justin Powers, Pittsburgh Team Captain, returns for his sixth game at the Newport International Polo Grounds accompanied by teammates Lauren Bilsky, Alex Burkland, and Stewart Burkland.

The magnetism of playing in front of Newport fans draws players from near and far; #1 Lauren Bilsky got her start in the sport playing for the Brown U Women’s Polo Team and Newport Polo, and excitedly awaits her return to the Ocean State for the first time since she moved to the Steel City.

“Over the past five years, our friendly rivalry with Pittsburgh has intensified” explains Dan Keating, Polo Series Founder in a statement. “Newport will be on the defensive as the steely Pittsburgh players arrive ready to claim the perpetual silver Liberty Bowl”.

Spectators are encouraged to don the traditional Newport red and white to commemorate the Polo Series’ 30th Anniversary season and qualify for the Stella Artois Best in Show Prize. Those whose picnics are decked out in red and white will be eligible to win a customized Stella Artois prize package and enjoy a Jumbotron moment of fame.

Lawn tickets are available online and at the gates on Gameday for picnicing in unassigned lawn seating areas from which to view the polo action. Pavilion, Tailgate, and Chalet tickets for the Saturday’s match are sold out, but Standby options for Tailgates are available at Gametime, 5PM at the Main Gate, first come first serve, and a limited number of Pavilion upgrades for tables become available on Gameday with an entry purchase of Lawn seating.

For more information, visit www.nptpolo.com.