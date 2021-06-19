The Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich, RI is thrilled to announce that The Bacon Brothers will be returning to the Odeum stage on July 16, 2021!

Michael & Kevin Bacon (A.K.A. The Bacon Brothers) will be performing with their band for their second Odeum show, having first performed here to a sold-out crowd in August 2018. Kevin is an award-winning actor with a lengthy film, stage and television resume, and Michael is an Emmy-winning composer, who honed his craft as a songwriter in Nashville in the 70’s. When the two pool their talents as The Bacon Brothers, the music rings with a resilience all its own. The Bacon Brothers have recorded 10 albums and have been touring for two decades

“We enjoyed our show at the Odeum in 2018, and are excited for the opportunity to return to this great local independent venue while being back in Rhode Island this summer,” said Kevin Bacon. Michael Bacon added “After the past year and a half we’ve all had, we are thrilled to get back on stage to perform live to a room full of music lovers.”

With Covid restrictions being recently lifted in Rhode Island, this is one of the first opportunities since 2020 for the Greenwich Odeum to present a high profile show at full capacity. While patrons will be encouraged to be vaccinated and wear masks, this will be an opportunity to feel some normalcy while enjoying great live music.

“We have been offering low-capacity shows and private movie screenings throughout the pandemic, but we are so excited to finally be able to fill the room with patrons for The Bacon Brothers show. We will be seating people in our brand new balcony for the first time,” said Odeum’s General Manager Amanda Ronchi.

This show coincides with the National Independent Venue Week. The Greenwich Odeum is a member of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), which promotes this week to bring together venues from all across the country for a series of shows and programming in celebration of the spirit of independence.

Tickets for the show are available here.