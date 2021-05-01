Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.
Friday, April 30
- Treasurer Magaziner will join What’s Up Newp on Friday to discuss the need to require financial literacy education
- Police Detective/legislator to share his views on police accountability
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- Newport Arboretum Week
- Rhode Island Hotel Week
- 10 am – Unwind: Knitting & Crochet Group at MLK Center
- 8 pm – Live music with Stu Sinclair at One Pelham East
- 8 pm – Live music with Take It To The Bridge at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Saturday, May 1
- Pop-Up Porsche Gallery opens at Newport Car Museum on May 1
- City of Newport: Paid parking season begins on May 1
- Aquidneck Growers Market returns to Pell School on May 1, Memorial Boulevard on May 19
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market at Pell Elementary School
- 9 am to 8 pm – Opening Weekend at Rail Explorers
- 11 am – Sheep Shearing Day in Jamestown
- 11 am to 2 pm – Rogues & Scoundrels Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Adult Polo Intro Clinic
- 12:15 pm – 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm – 8 pm – Live music with Timmy Smith at One Pelham East
- 7:15 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise with piped-in Beatles’ Hits
- 8 pm – Live music with The Naticks Duo at One Pelham East
- 8 pm – Live music with Chopville at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, May 2
- Touro Synagogue to reopen its grounds for public tours on May 2
- 2021 Rhode Island All-State Music Festival Concert will premiere on May 2
Things To Do
- 11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
- 12:15 pm – 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 7:15 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cinco De Mayo Cruise, from Jamestown
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.