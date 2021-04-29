General Treasurer Seth Magaziner joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast tomorrow (Friday, April 30) at 2:30 p.m. to discuss financial literacy bills his office has introduced into the General Assembly.

“When Rhode Islanders learn personal financial skills early in life, it leads to better outcomes and sets them up for financial success in adulthood,” Magaziner said in early April. “These bills would help ensure schools have the resources they need to provide personal financial instruction to every student, so upon graduation, every Rhode Island student is equipped with the skills they need to access economic opportunity throughout their lives.”

In collaboration with several groups, the treasurer’s office crafted legislation that will require all high schools to offer a personal finance class for all students; require students to demonstrate proficient personal finance skills; and directs the Rhode Island Department of Education to provide a list or resources to districts, teachers, and students offering personal finance instruction.