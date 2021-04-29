General Treasurer Seth Magaziner joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast tomorrow (Friday, April 30) at 2:30 p.m.  to discuss financial literacy bills his office has introduced into the General Assembly. 

“When Rhode Islanders learn personal financial skills early in life, it leads to better outcomes and sets them up for financial success in adulthood,” Magaziner said in early April. “These bills would help ensure schools have the resources they need to provide personal financial instruction to every student, so upon graduation, every Rhode Island student is equipped with the skills they need to access economic opportunity throughout their lives.”

In collaboration with several groups, the treasurer’s office crafted legislation that will require all high schools to offer a personal finance class for all students; require students to demonstrate proficient personal finance skills; and directs the Rhode Island Department of Education to provide a list or resources to districts, teachers, and students offering personal finance instruction.

Frank Prosnitz

Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.