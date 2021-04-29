There are few issues more volatile today than policing around the country. Local communities, state legislatures, and Congress are grappling with proposed legislation that would significantly impact policing on a local level, demanding more accountability. Greg Howard, a detective in Stonington, CT also serves as a state Representative in Connecticut, and is chief among legislators working on bills that would require more accountability by police departments and policemen and women, joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast tomorrow (Friday, April 30) at 1 p.m.

Howard will provide his perspective as a police officer of more than two decades and of a legislator working toward more police accountability. He’ll share his views on how policing is changing, and how he thinks it will continue to change in the months and years ahead.