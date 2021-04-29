Police Detective/legislator to share his views on police accountability
. Greg Howard, a detective in Stonington, CT also serves as a state Representative in Connecticut, and is chief among legislators working on bills that would require more accountability by police departments and policemen and women
There are few issues more volatile today than policing around the country. Local communities, state legislatures, and Congress are grappling with proposed legislation that would significantly impact policing on a local level, demanding more accountability. Greg Howard, a detective in Stonington, CT also serves as a state Representative in Connecticut, and is chief among legislators working on bills that would require more accountability by police departments and policemen and women, joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast tomorrow (Friday, April 30) at 1 p.m.
Howard will provide his perspective as a police officer of more than two decades and of a legislator working toward more police accountability. He’ll share his views on how policing is changing, and how he thinks it will continue to change in the months and years ahead.
Frank Prosnitz
Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.