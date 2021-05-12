Live, in-person Trinity Rep shows are coming back! The plays in our 2021-22 Season excite us as art-makers, story-tellers, and community-builders. They embody both the intimacy and the spectacle that exist only in the theater. They will inspire us to think differently about our world and our place in it. These are plays that allow us to celebrate our shared humanity, and shine a light on experiences and worlds different from ours.

And what’s more, we will do all of these things together – with you. We will rediscover the magic of the communal experience that is live theater. Soon, theater will be live again, and we will all get to live again.

To hear Curt and Tom discuss these plays, register for tonight’s streaming event hosted by Theatre Forward. The event will begin at 6:00 pm and is free to attend.

Subscribers save up to 33% with four-play packages that start at $80. Single show tickets will go on sale for A Christmas Carol on August 16 and all other shows in early October.

Our health and safety protocols for performances will be updated as we approach the start of performances in order to include the most up-to-date guidance from government agencies and experts. Read our current safety protocols here.

To prepare for the season ahead, we are building our team and will be hiring more than 30 positions in all departments. Watch for job postings here.

2021-22 Season

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens

Original music by Richard Cumming

Directed by Joe Wilson, Jr.

November 4, 2021 – January 2, 2022

New England’s favorite holiday tradition

Tiny Beautiful Things

Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed

Adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos

Co-conceived by Marshall Heyman, Thomas Kail, and Nia Vardalos

Directed by Curt Columbus

January 13 – February 13, 2022

Based on the best-selling book



August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean

Directed by Jude Sandy

February 24 – March 27, 2022

A masterpiece from the legendary playwright

Sueño

Translated and adapted by José Rivera

From the play by Pedro Calderón de la Barca

Directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo

April 7 – May 8, 2022

Mesmerizing modern adaptation

Fairview

By Jackie Sibblies Drury

Directed by Jude Sandy

May 19 – June 19, 2022

Pulitzer Prize-winning drama