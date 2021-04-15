Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend around Newport County.

Have something you’d like to see on this list or a future list? Email the details to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Friday, April 16

Green Animals will open for the 2021 season on April 16

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, April 17

Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 17 – 25

Save & Stay: ‘Hotel Week RI’ returns April 17 – 30

Club Passim announces “Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Festival” coming April 17-18

Three Miss Daffodils named to lead Saturday’s Annual ‘Driving Miss Daffodil’ car rally

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, April 18

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government