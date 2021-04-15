Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend around Newport County.
Friday, April 16
Green Animals will open for the 2021 season on April 16
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 10 am – Unwind: Knitting & Crochet Group at MLK Center
- 7 pm – Live music with The Complaints at Newport Blues Cafe
- 8 pm – Live music with John Erickson at One Pelham East
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- Kinky Boots The Musical (From London’s West End)
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, April 17
Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 17 – 25
Save & Stay: ‘Hotel Week RI’ returns April 17 – 30
Club Passim announces “Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Festival” coming April 17-18
Three Miss Daffodils named to lead Saturday’s Annual ‘Driving Miss Daffodil’ car rally
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop + Brunch at Nomi Park
- 10 am – Car Club Visit: Mustangs of RI at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am to 12 pm – Potter League’s Drive-Thru Pet Food Pantry in Warwick
- 11 am – French in 18th Century Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Nature Walk & Tree Giveaway
- 2:05 pm – Daffodil Days Scenic Bay Cruises Aboard The Coastal Queen
- 4:30 pm – Live music with Timmy Smith at One Pelham East
- 8:30 pm – Live music with Sugarbabies at One Pelham East
- 9:30 pm – Live music with The Van Pelt Duo at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- Kinky Boots The Musical (From London’s West End)
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, April 18
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop + Brunch at Nomi Park
- 11 am – Road To Independence Walking Tour
- 2:05 pm – Daffodil Days Scenic Bay Cruises Aboard The Coastal Queen
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- Kinky Boots The Musical (From London’s West End)
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.