This year, the Audrain Automotive Museum is honored to have two reigning Rhode Island pageant winners and an honorary Miss RI’s Outstanding Teen as “Miss Daffodils” in leading the Audrain’s 7th Annual Driving Miss Daffodil car rally, part of Newport’s Daffodil Days this Saturday, April 17th.

Molly Andrade is the reigning Miss Rhode Island. A Middletown resident. Molly currently attends Endicott College.

Joining Molly is Miss RI’s Outstanding Teen Caroline Parente, a South Kingston resident now attending Brown University.

Rounding out the trio of flower power, is Carrigan Nelson, Miss Rhode Island’s Honorary 2020 Outstanding Teen. Portsmouth resident Carrie is a community advocate, mentor, and singer who is fighting a courageous battle with a rare bone cancer.

All participants will gather at 8 am at the Easton’s Beach parking lot, departing promptly at 8:30am for a rally through downtown Newport, cruising along Ocean Drive and finishing at the Audrain Automotive Museum on Bellevue Ave. where free admission to the Museum awaits all participants.

“Daffily decorated” cars (and drivers!) will be eligible for Audrain prizes and free daffy pins.

All drivers and passengers are encouraged to remain in their vehicles for the entirety of the event and to ensure social distancing throughout.

There is still time to enter your vehicle. Click here to sign-up or Contact Victoria Antonucci, Events Coordinator at 401-856-44220/ 401-340-0243.

Proceeds will benefit Newport in Bloom’s Free Daffodil Bulb Give-away this fall.

Source: Newport Daffodil Days