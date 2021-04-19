Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.
This story will be updated throughout the week as additional events and meetings are announced, so check back often for updates.
Have something you’d like to see on this list or a future list? Email the details to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, April 19
- Newport Music Festival tickets on sale April 19
- LIVE ON WUN: A conversation with musician Nick Casey (April 19 at 7 pm)
- Rhode Island plans to open up vaccination eligibility to all adults age 16 and older on April 19
- RIPTA to provide free passenger trips to and from vaccination sites beginning April 19
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- Aquidneck Island Earth Week
- Streaming – newportFILM “Wild Things” virtual screening + Live Q&A
- 10 am to 3 pm – Self-guided tours of Fort Adams
- 12 pm – Living Sustainably with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 12 pm – Workshop for Businesses: Reducing Your Carbon Footprint – Improving Resiliency & Profitability
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage with Bike Newport
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- Kinky Boots The Musical (From London’s West End)
City & Government
- 9 am – Little Compton Board of Canvassers
- 9:45 am – Tiverton Open Space Commission
- 2 pm – Jamestown Police Pension Committee
- 5 pm – Tiverton Open Space Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Ad Hoc Committee for Public Art
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm –Tiverton Library Trustees
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Tuesday, April 20
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- Aquidneck Island Earth Week
- Streaming – newportFILM “Wild Things” virtual screening + Live Q&A
- 8 am – Community Yoga Class at MLK Center
- 2 pm to 5:30 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter
- 5:30 pm – Think Spring: From Carbon to Chlorophyll with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7 pm – Intro to Composting for Rhode Islanders
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- Kinky Boots The Musical (From London’s West End)
City & Government
- 4 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6:30 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
Wednesday, April 21
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- Aquidneck Island Earth Week
- 5:30 pm – Somm 101 at Nomi Park
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- La Boheme – The Met: Live In HD
City & Government
- 9 am – Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board
- 9 am – Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board
- 11 am – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 3 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 5 pm – Tiverton Housing Authority
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 6:45 pm – Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Zoning Board of Review
Thursday, April 22
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- Aquidneck Island Earth Week
- Newport Arboretum Week
- Streaming – newportFILM “Wild Things” virtual screening + Live Q&A
- 10 am – Earth Day Family Tree Walk at Morton Park
- 11 am to 4 pm – Gardening Tool Drive for AgInnovation Farm at Greenvale Vineyards
- 1 pm to 3 pm – Morton Park Earth Day Volunteer Event at Morton Park
- 1 pm: Disease & Decor: How Epidemics Shaped The Look Of The Victorian Middle-Class Bedroom
- 4 pm to 5 pm – Paint A Garden Rock
- 5:30 pm – Sunlight, Space and Surfaces – Tracing The Development of The Healthy Home
- 6 pm – Trivia Nights on the Farm at Ragged Island Brewery
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Modern Climate Change: Adapting to current changes while mitigating future disasters
- 8 pm – newportFILM “Wild Things” virtual screening + Live Q&A
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- La Boheme – The Met: Live In HD
City & Government
- 10:30 am – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
- 3:30 pm – Middletown Board of Tax Assessment Review
- 6 pm – Prudence Island Water District
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
Friday, April 23
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- Aquidneck Island Earth Week
- Newport Arboretum Week
- 2 pm – Farm Tour with Rhode Island Nurseries
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- La Boheme – The Met: Live In HD
- My Wonderful Wanda
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, April 24
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- Aquidneck Island Earth Week
- Newport Arboretum Week
- 9 am to 11 am – Make Your Own Rain Barrel!
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 9 am to 12 pm – Indie Cycle at the Aquidneck Growers Market
- 9 am to 1 pm – Earth Day Seedling Sale at Greenvale Vineyards
- 9:30 am – Herb Hall Memorial Tree Planting with Portsmouth Historical Society
- 10 am to 11 am – Tree ID Walk (Full)
- 10 am to 3 pm – Tree-Plenish with PHS Green Team
- 11 am to 5 pm – Earth Week Open Studio Art Exhibit at Saltwater Studio Newport
- 12 pm – Clean Ocean Access Pheasant Drive Core Cleanup
- 1 pm to 5 pm – Outdoor Art Walk
- 2:05 pm to 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Scenic Bay Cruises aboard The Coastal Queen
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- La Boheme – The Met: Live In HD
- My Wonderful Wanda
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, April 25
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- Aquidneck Island Earth Week
- Newport Arboretum Week
- 9:15 am to 11:15 am – Motorcycles & Mimosas at Audrain Automobile Museum
- 10 am to 2 pm – Plike Newport
- 11 am to 12 pm – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 11 am to 3 pm – Earth Week Open Studio Art Exhibit at Saltwater Studio Newport
- 2 pm to 3 pm – Newport String Project presents “Hidden Newport” concert at the Touro Synagogue
- 2:05 pm to 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Scenic Bay Cruises aboard The Coastal Queen
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- La Boheme – The Met: Live In HD
- My Wonderful Wanda
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.