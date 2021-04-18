Musician Nick Casey will join What’s Up Newp for a conversation on Monday, April 19 at 7 pm.

The Nick Casey Band was founded in July 2018. Residing in the state of Rhode Island, the band consists of Nick Casey on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Ryan Tremblay on lead guitar, Olivia Baxter on fiddle, Ethan Lyons on drums and Jarod Cournoyer on bass. Their sound is inspired by that of traditional country music with a style that is uniquely their own.

The band saw success early in their career following Mohegan Sun’s Locals Live contest in Uncasville, Connecticut. The band took home the grand prize after battling it out against 100 bands of all genres over the course of three shows.

Since then, the band has traveled through the Midwest to play shows as far as Indiana. They continue to open for big names from the Nashville music scene and partake in famous festivals. The band’s debut record peaked at #16 on the iTunes charts. Check out the album, “Ghosts Like Me”, wherever you listen to music.