Look for a new or additional gig, job, or career?

The Chanler at Cliff Walk with host a job fair reception on Wednesday, April 21 from 1 pm to 3 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm.

The Chanler at Cliff Walk is hiring for the following positions; Servers, Bartenders, Gelato Cart Attendants, Valet, Food Runners, Guest Services Representatives, Bussers, Savory Cooks, Greeters, and Champagne Garden Servers

During the job fair, applicants are invited to sample items from their menu in an informal setting while talking with hotel managers and staff about employment opportunities.

Apply for open positions now/RSVP to the job fair here, by calling 401-619-3965, or by emailing hr@thechanler.com.