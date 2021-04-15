After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19, the Newport Music Festival, one of Newport’s iconic music events, today announced that tickets for its 17 July concerts will go on sale next Monday (April 19).
Since its inception in 1969, the Festival has established itself among the world’s premier chamber music festivals, with world-renowned classical performers often making their American debuts in Newport.
Because of COVID, the 2021 Festival is holding fewer concerts (17 instead of more than 40), all outdoors with limited seating, with nearly all performers from the United States.
While opening night is July 8 with twice Grammy nominated A Far Cry, the Festival will hold two free concerts by Boston’s Red Line Brass Quintet – a fourth of July concert at King Park (7:30 p.m.) and a July 6 (6 p.m.) at Rough Point. While the Red Line concerts are free, reservations are required.
Here’s a list of concerts. Additional information about the concerts and ticket sales is available on the festival website at http://www.newportmusic.org/.
- Red Line Brass Quintet, Sunday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m., King Park.
- Red Line Brass Quintet, Tuesday, July 6 at 6 p.m. Rough Point.
- A Far Cry, Opening Night, Thursday, July 8 a 7:30 p.m. The Breakers Lawn.
- Sunrise Concert with members of a Far Cry, Friday, July 9 at 5:15 a.m., Norman Bird Sanctuary.
- Third Coast Percussion: MLK Center Family Concert, Friday, July 9 at 4:15 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
- Harlem Quartet, Friday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. The Breakers Lawn.
- Third Coast Percussion: Perspectives, Saturday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m., The Breakers Lawn.
- Aaron Diehl, Sunday, July 11 at 6 p.m. The Breakers Lawn.
- Boston Trio. World Premier. Monday, July 12 at 7 p.m. Castle Hill Inn.
- Lara Downes: American Tapestry. Tuesday, July 13 at 11 a.m. The Chanler at Cliff Walk, Meadow Lawn.
- Sergey Antonov and Ilya Kazantsev: Russian Masters. Wednesday, July 14 at 11 a.m. The Chanler at Cliff Walk, Meadow Lawn.
- Lara Deutsch: Love Stories, Thursday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. The Breakers Lawn.
- Lara Deutsch and Rupert Boyd, Friday, July 16 at 5:15 a.m. Norman Bird Sanctuary.
- Opera Night, Friday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. The Breakers Lawn.
- Chanticleer: Awakenings, Saturday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Breakers Lawn.
- Brooklyn Rider: Healing Modes, Sunday, July 18 at 6 p.m. The Breakers Lawn.
- Anthony McGill, Tuesday, July 20 at 6 p.m. Bellevue House.