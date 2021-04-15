After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19, the Newport Music Festival, one of Newport’s iconic music events, today announced that tickets for its 17 July concerts will go on sale next Monday (April 19).

Since its inception in 1969, the Festival has established itself among the world’s premier chamber music festivals, with world-renowned classical performers often making their American debuts in Newport.

Because of COVID, the 2021 Festival is holding fewer concerts (17 instead of more than 40), all outdoors with limited seating, with nearly all performers from the United States.

While opening night is July 8 with twice Grammy nominated A Far Cry, the Festival will hold two free concerts by Boston’s Red Line Brass Quintet – a fourth of July concert at King Park (7:30 p.m.) and a July 6 (6 p.m.) at Rough Point. While the Red Line concerts are free, reservations are required.

Here’s a list of concerts. Additional information about the concerts and ticket sales is available on the festival website at http://www.newportmusic.org/.