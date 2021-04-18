Live outdoor music returns to the Pumphouse in Peacedale Friday with a special outdoor show featuring a pair of top regional acts.

On Friday April 23rd at 7PM, the jazz/roots/pop band Evening Sky will be performing two sets, with the second set featuring vocalist and show producer Tish Adams. They’ll be performing tunes from their just-released CD, One Mic, Two Weekends, recorded live last Spring at the beginning of the pandemic.

The outdoor series at Pumphouse Musicworks takes place with the audience seated at picnic tables under a tent. Ticket prices are reasonable – $15 for General Admission, and $80 for a reserved Picnic Table (includes up to 6 tickets). There will be an outdoor bar, food trucks, and free parking on the premises. Click here for tickets and further details.

Even more music: Return to the Pumphouse Saturday night for a show with The Honk with Tyler James Kelly. Click here for details.