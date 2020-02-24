What’s up in Newport County this week: February 24 – March 2

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.
Monday, February 24th
Skill for Rhode Island’s Future, Lifespan hosting hiring event on February 24th
Preview: Agenda for Newport Zoning Board of Review Meeting (Feb. 24)
Things To Do
- 1 pm – Newport Hospital Hiring Event (Newport, RI) – Healthcare Careers
- 3:45 pm – Teens: Civil Rights Green Screen Scene at Newport Public Library
- 4 pm – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 4 pm – BLOOD DRIVE at St George Ice Rink
- 7:30 pm – Fantastic Fungi at Jane Pickens Thater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady on Fire at 4 pm, Fantastic Fungi at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 1 pm – Newport Prevention Coalition
- 6 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
Tuesday, February 25th
International Save A Life Tour will visit Rogers High School on February 25th
First North End Urban Plan Public Forum slated for February 25th, public welcome
Things To Do
- 9 am – SBA Seminar: Understanding Financial Statements at Innovate Newport
- 12 pm – Lunch & Learn: Arthritis & Musculoskeletal Health at MLK Center
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 5 pm – North End Urban Plan Public Forum No. 1 at Met School
- 5 pm – LivFit Nutrition & Cooking Class
- 5 pm – Mardi Gras 2020 Party at Gulf Stream Bar & Grille
- 6 pm – Carnaval Zumba Party at Knights of Columbus
- 8:30 pm – A Culinery Tour of Bologna at Newport Cooks
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady On Fire at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
- Parlor Newport – Swinglane at 8 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 12:30 pm – Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 4:30 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 5 pm – Little Compton Town Council
- 5:45 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
Wednesday, February 26th
Preview: Newport City Council Agenda (Feb. 26)
Things To Do
- 4 pm & 7 pm – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 5 pm – Future of Our Island High Schools: Students Speak Out at CCRI Newport
- 5 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Brix
- 5 pm – Public Meeting – Newport at Edward King House
- 5:30 pm – Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce 2020 Annual Meeting at OceanCliff Hotel
- 6 pm – RISCA Grantwriting & Budget Workshop – Portsmouth at Common Fence Point Community Hall
- 6 pm – Free Movie: Rocketman at Tiverton Library
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown PTO February Meeting at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 6:30 pm – A Premier Fermentation Class: Bordeaux at Forty 1 North
- 6:30 pm – Lenten Service at EFC Newport
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady on Fire at 4 pm & 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm
- Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Madi Gras Wednesday Open Mic “laissez les bon temps rouler” at 7 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 8 am – Newport Trust & Investment Commission
- 9 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 5:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
Thursday, February 27th
Things To Do
- 11:30 am – Community Art Class at MLK Center
- 12 pm – HR Round Table: Talent Recruitment in Greater Newport at Innovate Newport
- 12 pm – Restoring Block Island’s Southeast Lighthouse at Rosecliff
- 12 pm – Iwo Jima Monuments: The Untold Story by Rodney Brown at Sail Newport
- 4 pm – PMS PTO Dinner at Flat Waves
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 6 pm – Artist Reception: Cheeny Celebrado-Royer at St. George’s School
- 6:30 pm – Trivia Night! at Ragged Island Brewing
- 6:30 pm – 3rd Offering – Cut the Cord at Portsmouth Free Public Library
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza – Opinionation at 8 pm
- Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady On Fire at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Rachel Harvey Hill presented by Operation Encore at 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night! at 6:30 pm
- Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
- Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 4 pm – Middletown Tree Commission
- 5 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth Charter Review Committee
Friday, February 28th
Things To Do
- 10 am – Community Zumba Class at MLK Center
- 12 pm – Coffee with a Cop at Jamestown Housing Authority
- 4 pm – Eat for COA – Bar and Board Bistro
- 5 pm – Winter Exhibitions Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
- 6:30 pm – An Evening with Mirabella Franciacorta at Forty 1 North
- 7 pm – Open Rehearsal at Island Moving Company
- 7 pm – Paint Nite: The Sound of Colour at O’brien’s Pub
- 7 pm – Teachings from Foster Perry at Island Herron Yoga
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Soapbox Saints at 8 pm
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – To be announced
- Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Lil Bear Sports Pub – Wicked Acoustic at 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Beyond Blonde at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to The Bee Gees & Beyond at 10 pm
- Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Big Lux w/ Special Guest Sarah LuAnn Thompson at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Brick Park Band at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – Live music at 9 pm
- Pub at Two Mile Corner – Off Kilter at 8:30 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – 50 Purple at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – The Instructors at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport – John Erikson at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
Saturday, February 29th
Things To Do
- 8 am – Rhode Island NATS Classical Auditions 2020 at Salve Regina University
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach Rotunda
- 9 am – North U Tactics Seminar at Sail Newport
- 10 am – Middletown High School Music Department Mattress Fundraiser at Middletown High School
- 2 pm – Winter Speaker Series: David Borton at Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm – Atwater-Donnelly Duo at Newport Public Library
- 2 pm – Barnes and Noble Book Event: “The Remarriage Manual”
- 2 pm – Jigsaw Puzzle Swap at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 2 pm – Get A Clue: A Young Reader Interactive Event at Barnes & Noble
- 3 pm – Cheese Masterclass and Cheese Pairing Dinner at The Vanderbilt
- 6 pm – Tell Newport: The Leap at Newport Blues Cafe
- 6 pm – Newport Apokreatiko Glendi – Greek Dance at Wyndham Newport at the Atlantic Resort
- 6 pm – BINGO Family Fun Night at The Pennfield School
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Paula Clare Band at 8:30 pm
- Bar & Board – DJ Nook at 9:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Common Fence Music – Drumming Workshop with Zili Misik at 3 pm, Caribbean Carnival Celebration with Zili Misik at 8 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Live music at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Chelley Knight from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – To be announced
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Spare Change Band at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Nasty at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Sugar at 10 pm
- Newport Public Library – Atwater-Donnelly Duo at 2 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, The Jeff Rosen Band at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport –Pumpkin Head Ted at 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – Digg It at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club –Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Bill McGoldrick at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Last Dueling Pianos Winter Special at 9 pm
- Tremblay’s Island Park Bar & Grille – Kleensl8 rocks Tremblay’s on Leap Year! at 9 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
City & Government Calendar
Sunday, March 1st
Registration for Summer Arts Camps at the Jamestown Arts Center opens on March 1st
New interpretive tour at The Breakers begins March 1st
Irish tenor Ronan Tynan to perform at Jane Pickens Theater on March 1st
Things To Do
- 43rd Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month gets underway
- 11 am – 2020 Newport Wedding Show
- 12 pm – Pre- Concert Guitar Workshop with Hiroya Tsukamoto at Tiverton Four Corners Art Center
- 2 pm –SPS Art Show at St. Philomena School
- 2 pm – Concert – Hiroya Tsukamoto: Acoustic Guitarist at Tiverton Four Corners Arts Center
- 3 pm – Ronan Tynan at Jane Pickens Theater
- 3 pm – Midnight Bridge at General’s Crossing Brewhouse
- 3 pm – Gear up for Spring: Womens Cycling 101 & Roadside Maintenance at Ten Speed Spokes
- 3 pm – Markward Music Lecture Series at Redwood Library
- 3 pm – Children’s Workshop and Birthday Celebration at The Pennfield School
43rd Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities
- 9 am to 1 pm – Green Eggs & Ham Brunch at Hibernian Hall
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Shannachie Performance at Hiberinan Hall
- 3 pm – Ronan Tynan performance at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6 pm to 9 pm – Traditional Irish Music Sessions at Fastnet Pub
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Ronan Tynan at 3 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro –The Playboys at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Anthony Geraci & Boston Blues All Stars from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Sean Rivers at 7 pm
- Tiverton Four Corners Arts Center – Concert – Hiroya Tsukamoto: Acoustic Guitarist at 2 pm
City & Government Calendar
Monday, March 2nd
Things To Do
- 9 am – Walk-In Hours for National Grid Consumer Advocate
- 7 pm – Awards Night at IYAC
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – To be announced
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 5:30 pm – Newport Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
