New interpretive tour at The Breakers begins March 1st

The Breakers will begin offering a new program of daily guided tours – Breakers Interpretive Tours – beginning on Sunday, March 1st at 9 am.

This tour will be led by one of the Preservation Society of Newport County’s (PSNC) skilled tour guides and follow the same tour route that guides have been taking visitors during the winter. The tour is limited to 15 people, and tickets will be available through the PSNC ticket sellers and online up to 11:59 pm the night prior. This tour is timed so that ticket holders can also opt to take the Beneath the Breakers Tour at 10:30 am, on a space available basis, so that they can enjoy both experiences.

Tickets: Adult Member: $50; Adult Non-Member: $55; Youth (6-17 years): $20. Tickets & Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

