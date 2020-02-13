First North End Urban Plan Public Forum slated for February 25th, public welcome

This plan will envision new gateways to the city, complete streets, open space to manage stormwater, updated zoning, and renewable energy.

Newport is creating a North End urban plan and inviting residents, business owners, and the public to give their perspective and see what they’ve heard from Newporters so far.

John Harlow, who is working with the City of Newport and NBBJ on the North End Urban Plan, told What’s Up Newp on Thursday that they have scheduled their first public forum on Tues 2/25 from 5—8pm at the MET School (115 Girard Ave), and would love see as many Newporters as possible.

There is an online comment portal and an eventbrite RSVP to help organizers plan for food and materials.

More Information

- Become A Whats Up Newp Supporter - What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

According to organizers

Limitations

Although this study area includes the Pell Bridge ramps, the ramp realignment process is separate from this plan, and controlled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT). Therefore, this plan bases its work on RIDOT’s current drawings.

Goal

The goal of Newport’s North End Urban plan is to build a community vision for the study area pictured below, which will then become part of the Newport comprehensive plan. This plan will be a bold statement for twenty-first century American living that connects the North End with downtown Newport.

Ways to Get Involved

Public participation is essential to any planning process, and we have been meeting with residents, community organizations, businesses, schools, and city staff to prepare for our first major public forum. Please RSVP and join us from 5—8pm on Tuesday, February 25th at the MET East Bay School (115 Girard Avenue, Newport, RI) to see what we have heard from Newporters and add your perspective.

Members of the project team will also be available at a project drop-in center from 10am—4pm on Tuesday February 25th and Wednesday February 26th at the Florence Gray Center.

Background

This plan will provide a detailed urban design “look and feel” for Newport’s North End. It will reflect Newport’s impressive history at the city’s main gateways, along vibrant complete streets, and throughout new building types proposed in updated zoning.

This plan will outline opportunities for dense, diverse development by small owner-operators to create lively street life enjoyed by the public. New housing options, recreational spaces, and connectivity will be designed to meet the needs expressed by Newporters.

Landscape architects will plan for storm water management and flood mitigation with green and open spaces, and increased resiliency in this low-lying coastal area. Options for renewable energy generation will also be explored and located through this process.

Find Out More Here