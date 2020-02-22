International Save A Life Tour will visit Rogers High School on February 25th

The International Save A Life Tour will be visiting Rogers High School on February 25th, 2020.

“This is the program the Department of Defense uses as well as the Connecticut D.O.T., Missouri D.O.T., Michigan Highway Safety and more to inform students on the dangers of driving impaired and distracted,” a press release from Newport Public School states.

The presentation starts at 8:00 am followed by hands-on Virtual Reality Driving experiences.

” You are invited to check out this great program that includes a large presentation followed by hands-on Texting and Impaired Driving Virtual Reality Driving Simulators,” the release states.

Contact Lisa Ruth Student Assistance Counselor at (401-847-6235) or email lruth@npsri.net for additional information.

The Save A Life Tour is a comprehensive high impact safe driving awareness program that informs, educates, and demonstrates the potentially deadly consequences resulting from poor choices and decisions made by the operator of a motor vehicle. The program specifically places emphasis on the following driving situations: Distracted Driving, Impaired Driving, Driver Experience, Improper Driver Behavior and Seat Belt Usage. The Save A Life Tour utilizes several methods for educating including; video presentation, speaking presentation, interactive demonstration with simulators, pre and post surveys and take-a-ways including a pledge card and a wristband. International Save A Life Tour