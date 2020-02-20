Preview: Newport City Council Agenda (Feb. 26)

Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 26th at 6:30 pm at Newport City Hall.
CITY OF NEWPORT DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING FEBRUARY 26, 2020
THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS 43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840
The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on February 26, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG
Suggested Action: ~Proclamation honoring Kathleen M. Silvia~ CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed. COUNCIL LIAISON UPDATES
PUBLIC HEARING: Capital Improvement Program FY 2021-FY2025 – A copy is available in the City Clerk’s Office and on the website (with accompanying resolution)
CONSENT CALENDAR. (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)
Minutes of the meeting held January 22, 2020 (Approve)
Historic Wharves Associates, Inc., d/b/a Newport International Boat Show, Market Square/Bowen’s Wharf; September 17-20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday- Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday
Communication from Dennis P. Sullivan, Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, re: Request to place signs warning of underage drinking along the parade route and on Memorial Boulevard and Admiral Kalbfus Rd. (Approve subject to details being worked out with City Administration)
Communication from Lt. Corey A. Huck, Newport Police Department, and Chair of the Aquidneck Island National Police Parade, requesting permission for the parade route in Newport from the One Mile Corner to Washington Square, on Sunday, May 3, 2020 (stepping off at 11:50 AM in front of the Hampton Inn and Suites at 317 West Main Road, Middletown), and to be the parade’s sole vendor (Approve subject to details being worked out with City Administration)
Amending Title 17 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, Zoning, to amend sections 17.08.010, 17.40.020A, 17.44.020A, 17.48.020A, 17.70.020A, 17.76.110 and 17.100 to allow for a Major Recreational Event (Second Reading)