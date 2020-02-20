Preview: Newport City Council Agenda (Feb. 26)

Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 26th at 6:30 pm at Newport City Hall.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING

FEBRUARY 26, 2020

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on February 26, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Suggested Action: ~Proclamation honoring Kathleen M. Silvia~ CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

COUNCIL LIAISON UPDATES



1. PUBLIC HEARING: Capital Improvement Program FY 2021-FY2025 – A copy is available in the City Clerk’s Office and on the website (with accompanying resolution)

2. CONSENT CALENDAR. (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Minutes of the meeting held January 22, 2020 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1) Rhode Island Center for the Book, d/b/a/ Elizabeth Rush presents “Rising”; Ochre Court; April 2, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

2) Historic Wharves Associates, Inc., d/b/a Newport International Boat Show, Market Square/Bowen’s Wharf; September 17-20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday- Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday

c. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, International Tennis Hall of Fame, Inc., d/b/a International Tennis Hall of Fame, Inc., 194 Bellevue Ave.

d. Holiday Selling License, New, East Coast Cashmere, Inc., d/b/a Cashmere Beach, 115 Bellevue Ave.

e. Holiday Selling License, New, Cutie Curls, LLC, d/b/a A Christmas to Remember, 130 Thames St.

f. Private Detective License, Renewal, Brian Cartwright, d/b/a Coastal Investigation Group, LLC, 9 Waites Wharf, Unit 2

g. Communication from the R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), re: Proposed Amendment to the Red Book (Receive)

h. Communication from Dennis P. Sullivan, Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, re: Request to place signs warning of underage drinking along the parade route and on Memorial Boulevard and Admiral Kalbfus Rd. (Approve subject to details being worked out with City Administration)

i. Communication from Lt. Corey A. Huck, Newport Police Department, and Chair of the Aquidneck Island National Police Parade, requesting permission for the parade route in Newport from the One Mile Corner to Washington Square, on Sunday, May 3, 2020 (stepping off at 11:50 AM in front of the Hampton Inn and Suites at 317 West Main Road, Middletown), and to be the parade’s sole vendor (Approve subject to details being worked out with City Administration)

LICENSES & PERMITS



3. Mobile Food Establishment (MFEC), Renewal, Wally’s Hot Dog Cart, LLC, d/b/a Wally’s Hot Dog Cart, 252 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI

4. Mobile Food Establishment (MFET), Renewals:

a) 1899, LLC, d/b/a La Forge Restaurant Casino, 186 Bellevue Ave.

b) Amano, LLC, d/b/a A Mano Pizza & Gelato, 181 Bellevue Ave., #315

c) Macray’s Seafood II, d/b/a Macray’s Seafood, 115 Stafford Rd., Tiverton, RI

5. Mobile Food Establishment (MFET), New, 1 available- (3 applicants):

a) Sportgraphics, Inc., d/b/a Shishkaberrys of New England, 87 Spring St., Shrewsbury, MA

b) Jordan Durand, d/b/a Simple Merchant, 1 Arcadia Ave., Dartmouth, MA

c) Emmanuel Maldonado, d/b/a Stank Dog’s, 32 Nathaniel Ave., Pawtucket, RI

6. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS & COMMISSIONS

RESOLUTIONS



7. Fair Chance Licensing- A. McCalla, L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano

8. Tax Classification- J. Bova

9. Public Schools Week- J. Napolitano

ORDINANCES



10. Amending Title 17 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, Zoning, to amend sections 17.08.010, 17.40.020A, 17.44.020A, 17.48.020A, 17.70.020A, 17.76.110 and 17.100 to allow for a Major Recreational Event (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS



11. Communication from Clean Ocean Access, re: Marina Trash Skimmer Update

COA

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER



12. Memo from the City Manager, re: Status Report #8 on Zoning Code Update

13. Memo from the City Manager, re: Status Report – Transportation Master Plan

14. Action Item #5916/20 – re: Award of Contract-Proposal # 20-009 Engineering Services for West Marlborough Street Storm Drain (w/accompanying resolution)

15. Action Item #5917/20 – re: Award of Bid #20-030 – Vernon Park Tennis Courts Fence Restoration (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

LICENSES AND PERMITS

1. Action Item #5904/20 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: Mermaids Newport, LLC, d/b/a Poor Richard’s-Benjamin’s-Operating Without a Valid Class BV Alcoholic Beverage License – Continued from January 22, 2020

2. Communication from Historic Wharves Associates, holder of a Class J alcoholic beverage license, re: Notification of reduction in licensed premises (Receive and make part of licensee’s file)

ADJOURN