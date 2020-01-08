Irish tenor Ronan Tynan to perform at Jane Pickens Theater on March 1st

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Spectacle Management, a booking, marketing, and promotion company with offices in Boston and Lexington, MA, announced today that they will present Ronan Tynan at the Jane Pickens Theater on Sunday, March 1 at 3:00 pm.

“You’ve seen him as part of the Irish Tenors – now see Ronan Tynan in a more intimate light as he comes to Newport! The world-renowned singer will bring his trademark charm and unique voice as he performs songs from his rich repertoire of Irish folk songs and American classics,” a press release for the show states.

Tickets to Ronan Tynan at the Jane Pickens Theater go on sale on Friday, January 10th at 10 am and are $49-69. Ticket are available at www.janepickens.com, or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

RONAN TYNAN

Ronan Tynan is truly a modern day “Renaissance Man.” Faced with numerous challenges throughout his well-documented life, he has persevered with enormous passion and determination. He attributes his success to his faith and the knowledge that the Man Above guides him through every door he opens. Introduced to international audiences as a member of the Irish Tenors, Tynan quickly became known for his unique voice and irresistible appeal. Following his mother’s advice to always follow your dreams, Tynan decided to launch a solo career, and has achieved the fame and adoration that could have existed only in the farthest reaches of his dreams.

In the spring of 2005, Ronan released his self-titled debut album, which began a new era in his career. “I think it shows a greater versatility than any other album I’ve done,” Tynan has said. Ronan debuted #2 on Billboard’s Classical Crossover Chart, just behind Josh Groban, and was the 8th best-selling classical crossover album of 2005. It also reached #2 on the World Album Chart and peaked at #9 on the Contemporary Christian Chart. His career has also been well-documented with appearances on Primetime Live, Good Morning America, the Hour of Power, 700 Club, Fox & Friends, and many other high-profile television shows