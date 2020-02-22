Registration for Summer Arts Camps at the Jamestown Arts Center opens on March 1st

The Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) announces Summer Arts Camps for ages 3 -15 July 6th – August 14th! Get creative in Beautiful Jamestown! Learn, play and create at the JAC! Camps for Theatre, Ceramics, Drawing, Painting, Sculpture,

Stone Carving, Printmaking, 3D Printing, Comics, Animation, Digital Photography + more!

Featuring Outdoor Arts Camps! Celebrating our 10th anniversary + the Outdoor Arts Experience (OAE)! Some camps include trips to Historic New England’s Watson Farm + Rose Island. Scholarships available. Contact JAC Education Coordinator Seamus Hames for more info. At seamus@jamestownartcenter.org. Learn more about individual camps and register online at jamestownartcenter.org/education.



Early Registration for JAC Members opens March 1st. Registration opens to non-members on April 1st. Learn more about weekly camp options, and become a member online at jamestownartcenter.org.



JAC Membership

Individual: $35 • Student & Senior (65+): $25 • Family (living in the same household): $50.

Membership benefits include: 10% discount on classes and camps, Discounts on JAC events, Opportunity to participate in annual Members’ Show, JAC email newsletter updates, Being pART of a vibrant group of people passionate about the ARTS!

- Advertisement -

Summer Arts Camps for ages 3 – 15 – At A Glance

WHAT: Summer Arts Camps for Ages 3 -15

WHERE: Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley Street, Jamestown RI 02835

WHEN: July 6 – August 14

REGISTER: jamestownartcenter.org/education March 1st + April 1st





The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theatre and dance performances, film screenings, JAC talks and concerts, and provides art and design educational programs for people of all ages. Housed in a former boat repair shop, the JAC was awarded Best Gallery in Newport County by the Best of Rhode Island 2017 & 2018 readers’ polls. Programming partners include: Heifetz International Music Institute, FirstWorks, RISCA, FabNewport, 10 Thousand Small Businesses, RISD, Manhattan Short Film Festival, SENE Film Festival, Providence Art and Design Film Festival, Island Moving Company, The Jamestown Schools, Social Enterprise Greenhouse, The Brown/Trinity Rep M.F.A. in Acting & Directing Program and many individual artists and local organizations. The Jamestown Arts Center has quickly become a leading arts and cultural hub, for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas and innovation flourish.

The mission of the Jamestown Arts Center is to engage, enrich and inspire our community through extraordinary arts and educational experiences.