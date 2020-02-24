Dine & Drink: Restaurant news and notes; what to eat and drink this week

Here’s the latest from the Newport County restaurant scene, enjoy!

Dine & Drink News & Notes

Marco’s Subs will open Marco’s Cafe at 382 Spring Street, formerly home to Rosemary & Thyme, this spring.





Rosemary & Thyme permanently closed in Newport in August 2019. Owners of the restaurant relocated to Connecticut and you can actually catch Rosemary & Thyme these days in the Velvet Mill in Stonington, Connecticut from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday’s and 9 am to 1 pm on Sunday’s.

Newport Food Truck Licenses

At their February 25th Council Meeting, Newport City Council will consider the following three applicants for the one remaining MFET permit;

1 – Sportgraphics, Inc., d/b/a Shishkaberrys of New England, 87 Spring St., Shrewsbury, MA (Received by the City Clerk’s Office on Feb. 5)

2 – Jordan Durand, d/b/a Simple Merchant, 1 Arcadia Ave., Dartmouth, MA (Received by the City Clerk’s Office on Feb. 10)

3 – Emmanuel Maldonado, d/b/a Stank Dog’s, 32 Nathaniel Ave., Pawtucket, RI (Received by the City Clerk’s Office on Feb. 18)

Since adopting the new ordinance in August, Newport City Council has approved the following Mobile Food Establishment Truck permits;

1 – 1899, LLC d/b/a 1899, LLC, d/b/a La Forge Restaurant Casino, 186 Bellevue Ave.

2 – Amano, LLC, d/b/a A Mano Pizza & Gelato, 181 Bellevue Ave., #315

3 – Macray’s Seafood II, d/b/a Macray’s Seafood, 115 Stafford Rd., Tiverton, RI

4 – Burgerworks, LLC, d/b/a Brunch Belly, 80 Paradise Ave, Middletown, RI

5 – InStyle33LLC, d/b/a My Rolling Café, 265 Freeborn St., Portsmouth, RI

To date only two out of the six Mobile Food Establishment Carts (MFEC) permits have been applied for.

Also at the Newport City Council Meeting, Dennis P. Sullivan from the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will be requesting to place signs warning of underage drinking along the parade route and on Memorial Boulevard and Admiral Kalbfus Rd.

Newport Winter Festival Food & Drink Competitions

Newport Burger Bender: We’ll likely hear who won the Annual Newport Burger Bender contest early this week.

Pour Judgement is closed this week for some annual maintenance. They closed at approximately 5 pm on Sunday and are expected to be locsed for five-to-seven days.

With Clam Chowder day coming up on February 25th, we want to know: Which Rhode Island eatery makes the best clam chowder in the state?

Cindy’s Country Cafe has been listed for sale.

The Chanler at Cliff Walk opened its Hot Chocolate Bar last Tuesday. It is open daily from 12 pm to 5 pm through March 31st. No reservations are required.

22 Bowen’s is now offering weekend brunch Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 am to 3:30 pm.

RI Hospitality Association has appointed Charlie Holder, Operations Manager of Surf Club and Midtown Oyster Bar, to its Board of Directors.

Newport Vineyards’ Executive Chef Andy Teixeira has been honored with Edible Rhody’s 2020 Local Hero Award.

Dine & Drink This Week

Join Newport Cooks on Tuesday evening for an evening of cooking and wine. A Culinery Tour of Bologna

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille is celebrating Mardi Gras on Tuesday with food and drink specials all day. Mardi Gras 2020 Party

This Wednesday night’s Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North will feature A Premier Fermentation Class: Bordeaux

Flat Waves will host a dinner on Thursday from 4 pm to 8 pm to benefit the PMS PTO. PMS PTO Dinner at Flat Waves

Drink and think on Thursday night when Ragged Island Brewing hosts Trivia Night!

Eat For COA – Bar & Board Bistro will host the third Eat for Clean Ocean Access (COA) on Friday night from 4 pm to 10 pm. 10% of food and beverage proceeds will be donated to COA.

Experience Franciacorta at Forty 1 North on Friday evening at 6:30 pm. An Evening with Mirabella Franciacorta

Join The Vanderbilt on Saturday for an exploration of cheese spanning the globe and multiple styles of cheesemaking from soft, stinky, sharp, hard and everything in between. Cheese Masterclass and Cheese Pairing Dinner

Stock up on local vegetables and fruits every Saturday morning between 9 am – 12:30 pm at Aquidneck Growers Winter Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach Rotunda.

Head to the Hibernian Hall on Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm bor their Annual Green Eggs & Ham Brunch.

Looking Ahead

The 43rd Newport Irish Heritage Month will feature a Kinsale Chef Exchange Kick-Off Event on March 8th.

Surf club will host a cocktail class on Monday, March 9th at 6 pm. In this hand-on class, you’ll learn the tools and techniques that go into making a great cocktails. The class is $40 per person and includes rinks and snacks.

Newport Vineyards will host a cooking class, Scratch Series: Cooking with Beer, on Thursday, March 12th, March Beer Hall Night on Friday, March 13th, and Sunday Funday Brix Brunch, Banging Beer Brunch on Sunday, March 15th. Details on all events here.

Ragged Island Brewing turns 3 on Tuesday, March 17th.

With the advent of spring on the horizon, Castle Hill Inn is inviting guests to say goodbye to the winter blues and welcome the new season with its first ever Spring Equinox Retreat on March 21st and 22nd.

Have something that you’d like to see added here or include in a future edition? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.