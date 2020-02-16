Newport Winter Festival: Results for 25th Annual Sam Adams Chili Cook-Off

The 25th Annual Sam Adams Chili Cook-Off, a signature event of Newport Winter Festival, was held at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina on Saturday, February 15th.

“A huge thank you to all of our competitors today for the 25th Annual Sam Adams Chili Cook-Off, Brittany Rosenberg with Newport Winter Festival wrote in a statement provided to What’s Up Newp on Saturday.

“Congratulations to our winners! 1st Place #8 Smoke and Squeal BBQ, 2nd Place #9 Chili Masters, and 3rd Place #4 Scratch Kitchen & Catering! Thanks to everyone who came out today!, she concluded.”

Winners Smoke & Squeal BBQ from Pawtucket

3rd place Scratch Kitchen & Catering





2nd Place Chili Masters

