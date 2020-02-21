Newport Vineyards Chef named ‘Local Hero’ by Edible Rhody

Newport Vineyards announced today that Executive Chef Andy Teixeira has been honored with Edible Rhody’s 2020 Local Hero Award.

Each autumn since 2007, readers of award-winning Edible Rhody magazine have been invited to vote for their Local Heroes, as a way to honor the people who bring us our local food and drink. Readers vote for the chefs who feed us; the food artisans who create delicious local food products; the beverage artisans who craft unique beers, wines and spirits, the farmers who produce flavorful foods; the food, wine and retail stores that inspire us; and the nonprofits that effect change in our food community. Chef Andy won in their Chef/Restaurant category.

“Local is who we are, it’s just what we do here at Newport Vineyards,” says Executive Chef Andy Teixeria in a statement. “The relationship with my farmers and all the work they put into the food is where it starts for us. We are constantly texting updates of produce, products, or just making each other smile; it’s a friendship really.”

“Operating three kitchens with a fully farm to table scratch culinary program, with such positivity and creativity is no small feat. Chef Andy is a hero amongst the Newport Vineyards family and we are thrilled that Edible Rhody readers have recognized that very deserving title as well,” John Nunes, Newport Vineyards Owner in a statement.