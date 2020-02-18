Restore, Rejuvenate, & Relax: Castle Hill Inn to offer ‘Spring Equinox Retreat’ in March

With the advent of spring on the horizon, Castle Hill Inn is inviting guests to say goodbye to the winter blues and welcome the new season with its first ever Spring Equinox Retreat. Surrounded by panoramic ocean views and enveloped in the luxury and service of a Relais & Châteaux property, guests will find that Castle Hill Inn is the perfect backdrop to recharge, revitalize and build new connections during this relaxing weekend escape.

Over the course of two days, the Spring Equinox Retreat will feature interactive sessions, including a clean beauty workshop by Brenda Brock, founder of Farmaesthetics, meditation with The Boston Buddha Andy Kelley, and dining experiences from Executive Chef Lou Rossi and his team. With a focus on restoration and reflection, along with some cocktails and fun, the Spring Equinox Retreat will help guests take a step back from the daily routine, and refocus on their overall mental, physical, and spiritual well-being.

Day sessions, which include Saturday’s schedule of activities, are available for $225. Weekend sessions, which include the itinerary below, along with luxury overnight accommodations at Castle Hill Inn, start from $695. All retreat attendees will also receive a welcome gift bag upon arrival.

Inclusions

Overnight stay at Castle Hill Inn (Saturday 3/21/20)

Lunch on Saturday March 21st

Workshop with Brenda Brock, Founder Farmaesthetics

Meditation workshop with The Boston Buddha

Yoga Workshop

Mixology Workshop

Yoga Mat Welcome Amenity

Itinerary

Saturday, March 21, 2020

11:00 AM: Arrival for All & Check-in for Overnight Guests

12:00 PM: Retreat Introduction & Welcome Lunch with Chef Lou Rossi

1:30 PM: Meet Me at the Salt Bar: Farmaesthetics Fine Herbal Skin Care Workshop with founder & formulator Brenda Brock

3:15 PM: Arc of the Sun Nature Walk led by Castle Hill Inn’s Naturalist

4:00 PM: Free Time for Reflection

5:00 PM: Spring Cleansing Meditation with The Boston Buddha Andy Kelley

6:00 PM: Cocktails in Bloom: Mixology Class Led by Castle Hill Inn’s Anthony Boi

7:00 PM: Closing for Day Guests; Free Time for Overnight Guests

Sunday, March 22, 2020

8:00 AM: Equinox Awakening: Morning Meditation and Yoga with The Boston Buddha Andy Kelley and Instructor Emily Lawrence

9:00 AM: Complimentary Breakfast for Overnight Guests (available until 10:00 AM)

11:00 AM: Check-out

Book online or contact Castle Hill Inn at 401-849-3800 to reserve your space.