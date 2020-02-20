RI Hospitality Association appoints Charlie Holder to its Board of Directors

The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) announced today the appointment of Newport resident Charlie Holder to its Board of Directors.

Holder, who has nearly 40 years of experience working in the hospitality industry, is the current operations manager for Midtown Oyster Bar and Surf Club Newport. In 1983, he secured his first position in the restaurant industry and has since held a variety of positions from dishwashing, to bartending, managing and more.

“It is a great honor to be appointed to the RIHA Board of Directors for 2020. I am looking forward to working with my contemporaries in the industry from around the state,” Holder told What’s Up Newp on Thursday. “A goal of mine is to try and shed more light on our needs here in Newport and Aquidneck Island to the state level as it relates to tourism and the economy in general”.

Holder has managed some of the busiest restaurants in Newport, including OceanCliff Hotel and the Atlantic Beach Club. He spent ten years in Naples, Florida, where he held roles as a bartender at Tommy Bahamas and as a manager at Handsome Harry’s 3rd Street Bistro. He returned to Newport in 2010 where he helped restore The Pier Restaurant to its former grandeur as one of the premier waterfront dining destinations in Rhode Island.

“Charlie’s extensive experience in one of the busiest tourism destinations in the state is a wonderful asset to our Board of Directors,” said Dale J. Venturini, President/CEO, RI Hospitality Association in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with him and his fellow Board members in 2020.”

Holder is also a member of the Newport Chamber of Commerce and the Newport Restaurant, Lodging and Tourism Association.