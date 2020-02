The 3rd Annual Mac & Cheese Smack Down took place at the Newport Marriott on Saturday.

The sold-out event featured two sessions and saw MainSail Newport, located at Newport Marriott, take the top spot, Scratch Kitchen & Catering came in second, while Family Ties Restaurant came in third.



3rd Place: #5 Family Ties Restaurant





2nd Place: #1 Scratch Kitchen & Catering



1st Place: #8 MainSail Newport