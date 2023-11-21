Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport, Rhode Island.
Friday, November 24
West Place Animal Sanctuary to host Holiday Shop & Stroll Nov. 24 – 26
Stroll the historic sanctuary grounds and visit the furred and feathered farm animal rescues before winter arrives.
Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns on Nov. 24
Buy Nothing Coat Exchange returns to Rhode Island State House on Nov. 24
The Buy Nothing Coat Exchange is back in full force this year to continue ensuring everyone who needs a coat this winter has one.
Things To Do
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 9:30 am to 3 pm: Holiday Shop & Stroll at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 11 am to 6 pm: Thanksgiving Weekend Case Sale: In-Store at Newport Vineyards
- 1:15 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises from Bowen’s Wharf
- 2 pm: Colony House Kids Tour with Newport History Tours
- 3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
- 3:30 pm: Making Magical Holiday Decor with a Spirited Twist at Recharge Newport
- 4 pm & 7:30 pm: Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
- 4 pm: Holiday Lantern Tour with Newport History Tours
- 4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 6 pm: Newport Illuminated Boat Parade
- 6 pm: Last Friday Social at Newport Pride Center
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
Live Music & Entertainment
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Phoenix Avenue at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Timeless at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, November 25
Shops at Long Wharf Mall to host Christmas Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 25
The 53rd Annual Christmas In Newport starts the celebrations early
The annual event will kick off November 25th at 4pm
Things To Do
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9:30 am: Yoga & Meditation with Rev Shelley & Greg Sabatino at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 9:30 am to 3 pm: Holiday Shop & Stroll at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am: NPAC Open House at Newport Performing Arts Center
- 10 am: Aquidneck Island Small Business Saturday Harvest Market at Knights of Columbus
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 11 am: Discover Colonial Newport with Newport History Tours
- 11 am to 5 pm: Annual Holiday Show at Jessica Hagen Fine Art & Design
- 11 am to 6 pm: Thanksgiving Weekend Case Sale: In-Store at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1:15 pm & 3:15 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises from Bowen’s Wharf
- 3 pm & 7 pm: Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
- 4 pm: Holiday Lantern Tour with Newport History Tours
- 4 pm: Holiday Open House at Colony House
- 4 pm to 6 pm: Santa Magic at Long Wharf
- 4 pm to 8 pm: Courtyard on Thames Tree Lighting at The Duris Studios Courtyard
- 4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 8 pm: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Birdstick at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, Angelus Hall at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Barn Sessions – Guess Method at 6:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Eric Fontana at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Sunday, November 26
Things To Do
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 9:30 am to 3 pm: Holiday Shop & Stroll at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am: The Hibernian Holiday Market at Hibernian Hall
- 10 am: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 11 am: Golden to Gilded Tour with Newport History Tours
- 11 am to 6 pm: Thanksgiving Weekend Case Sale: In-Store at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Candy Cane Express Cruise for Kids
- 2 pm & 6 pm: Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Manatees at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Megan Chenot at 12 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
