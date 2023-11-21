Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport, Rhode Island.

Friday, November 24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, November 25

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

Sunday, November 26

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm

Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Manatees at 4 pm

Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Megan Chenot at 12 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

