The following are the most-read What’sUpNewp stories for Oct. 29 – Nov. 4
Newport County Real Estate Report – What Sold Last Week: Oct. 23 – 27
In Newport County, the real estate market remains active even with limited inventory currently available and the highest interest rates we have seen in two decades.
Newport police report for Oct. 29 – 30
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Sunday, October 29 through 7 am on Monday, October 30.
Providence, South Kingstown, and Tiverton Police Departments among law enforcement agencies nationwide receiving COPS grants
Justice Department Awards Rhode Island Law Enforcement Agencies More Than $3.3 Million in Public Safety Grants
Newport Restaurant Week returns November 3 – 12
This 10-day culinary experience offers a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.
Tickets are now on sale for the 44th U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club
Daily tickets available starting today; Launch includes holiday offer
Newport rolls out the gilded carpet on Thursdays in November for holiday shopping, socializing, and giving back
The City-by-the-Sea’s first-ever ThamesGiving TM takes center stage in downtown Newport this November 9 th , 16 th & 30 th , with lots of exciting surprises & specials in store for the entire family
Newport launches nationwide city manager search
Newport, which just began advertising nationally for a new city manager, hopes to fill that position during the first quarter of 2024, says Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong.
U.S. Senate passes trio of Appropriations Bills with $73.6 million in Senator Reed-backed earmarks for Rhode Island
Includes $5 million for Repairs to the Newport Cliff Walk
Newport in Bloom enhances Miantonomi Park with thousands of dazzling daffodils
Donors address the need for a field of flowers in Newport’s north end park.
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Nov. 3 – 5
On tap this weekend – Newport Restaurant Week, Foodie Film Festival, Harvest Festival, and more!