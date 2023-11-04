Newport City Hall.

The following are the most-read What’sUpNewp stories for Oct. 29 – Nov. 4

Newport police report for Oct. 29 – 30

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Sunday, October 29 through 7 am on Monday, October 30.

Newport Restaurant Week returns November 3 – 12

This 10-day culinary experience offers a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.

Newport launches nationwide city manager search

Newport, which just began advertising nationally for a new city manager, hopes to fill that position during the first quarter of 2024, says Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong.

