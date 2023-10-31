With the help of the city’s crew and its bulb planting machine, a huge field of daffodil bulbs has been planted in Miantonomi Memorial Park. This planting was a cooperative effort among Newport in Bloom, the City of Newport, and the reNEWPORT Community Group. The bulbs were a gift to Newport in Bloom from Jane Timken and Dwight and Susan Sipprelle.

“For too long, our North End residents had to go elsewhere in the city to view Newport’s million-plus daffodils. With the support of the Miantonomi Park Commission, nearly 40,000 bright yellow daffodils will bloom next spring in the City’s North End historic park, said Susan Sipprelle, founder of reNewport.

“This field of daffodils will be the largest in Newport, bursting forth each April with a bounty of bright yellow daffodils for all to enjoy,” said Joan Jacobs, Chair of Newport in Bloom. “Our thanks go to Susan and Jane for making this happen and “going daffy” with us.”