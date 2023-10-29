Newport, which just began advertising nationally for a new city manager, hopes to fill that position during the first quarter of 2024, says Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong.

The successful candidate will replace Acting City Manager Laura Sitrin, who assumed that position after the resignation of Joseph Nicholson in September.

Nicholson, who served the city in various capacities for more than three decades, was recently named Chief Executive Officer of Bowen’s Wharf.

An advertisement for the city manager’s position was posted on the web site of the National League of Cities and Towns on Oct. 27. Resumes, the advertisement says, are due by Jan. 15, 2024.

Qualified candidates, it says, need bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public or business administration, or a related field. The advertisement also says candidates should have minimally 10 years executive level “management or corporate-level management and supervisory level experience.

“Demonstrated experience in budgeting, financial planning, labor relations, communications, economic development, grant procurement, community relations, strategic planning, performance measurement, capital project planning and execution is highly desired as well as practical experience in electronic technology and software.”

Mayor Khamsyvoravong says he’s confident of considerable interest in the position, characterizing Newport as a “high profile community.”

The successful candidate he says will be a strong “administrator,” who also is “politically savvy.”

In its advertisement, the city lists the salary for the position as “competitive.” In terms of Rhode Island, Salary.com says the salary range for a city manager of about $109,000 to $133,000 annually, considerably less than the $190,000 a year salary earned by Nicholson.