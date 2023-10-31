In Newport County, the real estate market remains active even with limited inventory currently available and the highest interest rates we have seen in two decades. Life changes and the demand for homes in these communities are continuing to spin the wheel. Here’s a rundown of the noteworthy sales:

HERE’S A LOOK AT WHAT SOLD LAST WEEK IN NEWPORT COUNTY

1. Little Compton – 9 11 Brookside Lane

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $1,600,000.00

Square Feet: 3,691

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 3

Days on Market: 78

Property Style: Colonial

2. Little Compton – 15 West Branch Road

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $1,475,000.00

Square Feet: 2,256

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2

Days on Market: 64

Property Style: Contemporary

3. Middletown – 57 Allston Avenue

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $1,035,000.00

Square Feet: 2,075

Bedrooms: 4, Bathrooms: 3

Days on Market: 8

Property Style: Raised Ranch

4. Middletown – 8 J H Dwyer Drive

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $606,000.00

Square Feet: 1,677

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2

Days on Market: 76

Property Style: Contemporary

5. Middletown – 10 Thelma Lane

Property Type: Condominium (CND)

Sold Price: $700,000.00

Bedrooms: 2, Bathrooms: 2

Days on Market: 31

Property Style: Town House

6. Middletown – 1105 Fairway Drive

Property Type: Condominium (CND)

Sold Price: $490,000.00

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2

Days on Market: 69

Property Style: Town House

7. Middletown – 201 Fairway Drive, Unit#201

Property Type: Condominium (CND)

Sold Price: $420,000.00

Bedrooms: 2, Bathrooms: 2

Days on Market: 85

Property Style: Town House

8. Middletown – 55 John Clarke Road, Unit#6

Property Type: Condominium/Garage (CND)

Sold Price: $415,000.00

Bathrooms: 1

Days on Market: 97

Property Style: Other

9. Newport – 23 Pell Street

Property Type: Condominium (CND)

Sold Price: $915,000.00

Square Feet: 1,757

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2

Days on Market: 24

Property Style: Town House

10. Portsmouth – 67 Liberty Street



Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $570,000.00

Square Feet: 2,020

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2

Days on Market: 45

Property Style: Colonial



11. Portsmouth – 44 Stage Coach Road



Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $400,000.00

Square Feet: 1,108

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 1

Days on Market: 15

Property Style: Ranch



12. Tiverton – 314 Winnisimet Drive

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $1,900,000.00

Square Feet: 4,063

Bedrooms: 4, Bathrooms: 3

Days on Market: 14

Property Style: Colonial



13. Tiverton – 15 Lewis Street



Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $575,000.00

Square Feet: 1,481

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2

Days on Market: 49

Property Style: Ranch

14. Tiverton – 53 Pools Lane

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $495,000.00

Square Feet: 1,248

Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 3

Days on Market: 28

Property Style: Split Level

For more information on any of these sales, please contact our Real Estate advisor, Tyler Bernadyn or RE/MAX RESULTS. He can be reached via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com or by phone at 401-241-1851.