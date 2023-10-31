In Newport County, the real estate market remains active even with limited inventory currently available and the highest interest rates we have seen in two decades. Life changes and the demand for homes in these communities are continuing to spin the wheel. Here’s a rundown of the noteworthy sales:
HERE’S A LOOK AT WHAT SOLD LAST WEEK IN NEWPORT COUNTY
1. Little Compton – 9 11 Brookside Lane
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $1,600,000.00
- Square Feet: 3,691
- Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 3
- Days on Market: 78
- Property Style: Colonial
2. Little Compton – 15 West Branch Road
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $1,475,000.00
- Square Feet: 2,256
- Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2
- Days on Market: 64
- Property Style: Contemporary
3. Middletown – 57 Allston Avenue
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $1,035,000.00
- Square Feet: 2,075
- Bedrooms: 4, Bathrooms: 3
- Days on Market: 8
- Property Style: Raised Ranch
4. Middletown – 8 J H Dwyer Drive
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $606,000.00
- Square Feet: 1,677
- Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2
- Days on Market: 76
- Property Style: Contemporary
5. Middletown – 10 Thelma Lane
- Property Type: Condominium (CND)
- Sold Price: $700,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2, Bathrooms: 2
- Days on Market: 31
- Property Style: Town House
6. Middletown – 1105 Fairway Drive
- Property Type: Condominium (CND)
- Sold Price: $490,000.00
- Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2
- Days on Market: 69
- Property Style: Town House
7. Middletown – 201 Fairway Drive, Unit#201
- Property Type: Condominium (CND)
- Sold Price: $420,000.00
- Bedrooms: 2, Bathrooms: 2
- Days on Market: 85
- Property Style: Town House
8. Middletown – 55 John Clarke Road, Unit#6
- Property Type: Condominium/Garage (CND)
- Sold Price: $415,000.00
- Bathrooms: 1
- Days on Market: 97
- Property Style: Other
9. Newport – 23 Pell Street
- Property Type: Condominium (CND)
- Sold Price: $915,000.00
- Square Feet: 1,757
- Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2
- Days on Market: 24
- Property Style: Town House
10. Portsmouth – 67 Liberty Street
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $570,000.00
- Square Feet: 2,020
- Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2
- Days on Market: 45
- Property Style: Colonial
11. Portsmouth – 44 Stage Coach Road
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $400,000.00
- Square Feet: 1,108
- Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 1
- Days on Market: 15
- Property Style: Ranch
12. Tiverton – 314 Winnisimet Drive
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $1,900,000.00
- Square Feet: 4,063
- Bedrooms: 4, Bathrooms: 3
- Days on Market: 14
- Property Style: Colonial
13. Tiverton – 15 Lewis Street
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $575,000.00
- Square Feet: 1,481
- Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2
- Days on Market: 49
- Property Style: Ranch
14. Tiverton – 53 Pools Lane
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $495,000.00
- Square Feet: 1,248
- Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 3
- Days on Market: 28
- Property Style: Split Level
