Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this weekend.

This Weekend

Stories that have appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are related to this week;

Friday, November 3

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Saturday, November 4

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, November 5

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Taylor Swift! The Eras Tour at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem at 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12 pm to 5 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.