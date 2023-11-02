Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this weekend.
This Weekend
Newport Restaurant Week returns November 3 – 12
This 10-day culinary experience offers a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.
What’s Up Interview: Singer-Songwriter Anna Mieke, playing Newport’s Colony House on Friday, November 3
Win tickets to see acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter in Newport Live concert
Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Series Concert on Nov. 3
Concert at Newport Recital Hall will feature Violinist William Hagen and Pianist Orion Weiss Play Dvořák & Brahms
NUWC Division Newport to host an in-person hiring event on Nov. 4
NUWC Division Newport has many positions available in the following areas: engineering, science, business, financial, contract specialists, security, math, physics, cybersecurity and STEM internships.
Greenvale Vineyards will host its 24th Annual Harvest Festival on Nov. 4
Festivities include tractor rides throughout the historic farm’s vineyards, a photobooth, tours of the new winery, plus an artisan market and food provided by Aquidneck Island Oyster Co., Bellevue Boards, Newport Chowder Co. and Rhode Rage Food Truck.
Aquidneck Community Table welcomes the winter season with the reopening of the Newport Winter Farmers Market
Aquidneck Community Table (ACT) this week announced the re-opening of the Newport winter farmers market, a seasonal celebration of local agriculture and artisanal goods.
Friday, November 3
Things To Do
- Nov. 3 – 12: Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- Nov. 3 – 12: Foodie Film Festival at The JPT Film & Event Center
- 10 am: My Best Friends Closet Fall 2023 Sale at Elks Club Newport
- 3:30 pm: Making Magical Holiday Decor with a Spirited Twist with Recharge Newport
- 3:30 pm: Making Magical Holiday Decor with a Spirited Twist at IYRS
- 7 pm: Newport Live Presents: Anna Mieke On Tour From Ireland. At Newport Historical Society’s Colony House
- 7:30 pm: Violinist William Hagen makes his Newport Classical Debut! at Newport Classical Recital Hall
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Comedy Night at Rejects Beer Co.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Colony House: Newport Live Presents: Anna Mieke On Tour From Ireland. At Newport Historical Society’s Colony House at 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 2:30 pm, Big Night at 5:30 pm, Taylor Swift! The Eras Tour at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Amber Rose & The Renegades at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: 7-Day Weekend at 9 pm
- Newport Classical Recital Hall: Violinist William Hagen at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Company: Chris and Diane Myers at 5:30 pm
- Rejects Beer Co: Comedy Night at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 10 am
- Middletown: Planning Board at 3 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Bristol Ferry Town Common Committee at 1:15 pm
- Tiverton: School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 4 pm, Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm
Saturday, November 4
Things To Do
- Nov. 3 – 12: Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- Nov. 3 – 12: Foodie Film Festival at The JPT Film & Event Center
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am: My Best Friends Closet Fall 2023 Sale at Elks Club Newport
- 10:30 am: CHILDREN’S STORYTIME! WITH SOLÉ SHEIBAR at Charter Books
- 11 am: Cleanup at Taylor’s Lane in Little Compton
- 1 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1 pm: 24th Annual Harvest Festival at Greenvale Vineyards
- 2 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane at 6 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s: Phoenix Avenue at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Age of Innocence 30th Anniversary at 1:30 pm, Good Burger at 4:30 pm, Taylor Swift! The Eras Tour at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The New Nasty at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, November 5
Things To Do
- Nov. 3 – 12: Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- Nov. 3 – 12: Foodie Film Festival at The JPT Film & Event Center
- 10 am: My Best Friends Closet Fall 2023 Sale at Elks Club Newport
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Taylor Swift! The Eras Tour at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem at 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12 pm to 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
