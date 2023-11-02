Newport Restaurant Week returns April 14 - 23, 2023. Image Credit: Discover Newport.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this weekend.

This Weekend

Newport Restaurant Week returns November 3 – 12

This 10-day culinary experience offers a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.

Friday, November 3

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Saturday, November 4

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, November 5

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Taylor Swift! The Eras Tour at 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem at 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12 pm to 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Local Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

