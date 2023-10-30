Greenvale Vineyards will host its 24th Annual Harvest Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. with extended music to 6 p.m., Saturday, November 4. Festivities include tractor rides throughout the historic farm’s vineyards, a photo booth, tours of the new winery, plus an artisan market and food provided by Aquidneck Island Oyster Co., Bellevue Boards, Newport Chowder Co., and Rhode Rage Food Truck.

The music from 1 to 4 at the restored stable turned tasting room will be jazz with Diamond Centofanti, Gray Sargent, Dick Lupino and Rick Wells. From 4 to 6 Craig DeMelo will be performing at the new Building.

New this year will be wine classes conducted by Jonathon Alsop author and founder of the Boston Wine School which was established in the early 1990’s. Alsop will conduct three sessions in the winery in the area known as the Wine Education Center. 1:30, the Color of Wine: Pretty in Pink; 2:30, Wine and Food, Making the Perfect Match; 3;30 The color of Wine: Orange (wine) you Glad?. These sessions will feature Greenvale’s estate grown wines and winemaker Bill Wilson will be there to answer questions, too. There is a charge for the sessions. $5.00 for wine club members and $10.00 for non-wine club members.

Greenvale Vineyards is on the State and National Registers of Historic Places. In the same family since 1860, Greenvale has been growing grapes since 1982, making wine since 1992 and opened for tours and tastings in 1998. Greenvale Vineyards is located at 582 Wapping Road, Portsmouth. For further information, call 401-847-3777.