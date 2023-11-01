Aquidneck Community Table (ACT) this week announced the re-opening of the Newport winter farmers market, a seasonal celebration of local agriculture and artisanal goods.

The market will take place every Saturday from November 4th, 2023, to April 27, 2024, at Stoneacre Garden.

“The winter farmers market offers an abundance of fresh, locally-grown produce, fish, meats, and more,” ACT shares. “Experience the flavors of the region with seasonal fruits and vegetables, farm-fresh eggs, and artisanal cheeses.”

ACt continues, “shoppers will also find unique, handcrafted goods, including pottery, handmade soaps, and specialty foods – the perfect opportunity to find distinctive holiday gifts while supporting local artisans, and also shopping for your household to support local farmers”.

Stoneacre Garden will be open during market hours, offering a range of foods and beverages, from sweet and savory pastries to freshly brewed coffee and cocktails.