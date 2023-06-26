Sign up for our complimentary daily newsletter, and we’ll deliver this story straight to your inbox every morning!

Monday, June 26.

👉 The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its biggest cases of the term. The high court has ten opinions left to release over the next week before the justices begin their summer break. Here’s a look at some of the cases the court has left to decide from the term that began back in October.

📷 U.S. Senator John Fetterman was in Rhode Island this weekend alongside R.I. State Rep. David Morales and Providence City Councilman Miguel Sanchez.

RI State Rep. David Morales 🌹

🎵 Theatre By The Sea kicks off its Monday Evening Concerts this evening with Italian Bred, an evening with actress/comedienne Candice Guardino.

🦈 What’s Up Newp and The JPT Film & Event Center will present our annual Jaws Summer parties on Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21. Sponsored by Narragansett Beer, who will be in-house with merch, swag, and beer tasting! Save The Bay will have a shark tank in the lobby full of juvenile chain-link cat sharks, shark jaws, egg cases, and more. Clean Ocean Access and Newport Sea Salt will also be in-house. Hang out with friends, pet some sharks, rock out pre-film to killer sets by local bands The Z-Boys and The TeleDynes, and enjoy the most excellent Summer flick of all time on the big screen with a huge audience!

🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, we have American Constitution and American Star scheduled to visit us on Thursday via Fort Adams. The next big ship visiting via Perrotti Park is Queen Mary II on Thursday, July 6.

🎺 Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Newport Jazz Festival in August → only Friday tickets remain! Here’s a look at that Friday lineup!

What’s Up Today

Weather

Dense Fog Advisory in effect from June 25, 09:31 PM EDT until June 26, 10:00 AM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 am. Patchy dense fog before 5 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 67. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSE 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy dense fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSE wind 7 to 11 kt. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 2 am. Patchy dense fog before 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:50 am & 2:29 pm | Low tide at 7:38 am & 8:30 pm

Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.1 days, 47% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Emily Camp at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm

Middletown: Town Council at 6 pm

Newport: School Committee – Wellness Subcommittee at 4:30 pm, School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Harbor Commission at 5:30 pm, Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Wastewater District at 6 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

The Latest

We published six stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday; here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

For some regattas, the actual competition can seem like a supporting component. That was certainly the case this weekend for Jack Curtin, the owner of the legendary 12 Metre Intrepid, which sailed to a convincing win in Class 1 in the Robert H. Tiedemann Classics Regatta.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it is leading an investigation into the loss of the Titan submersible that was carrying five people to the Titanic, to determine what caused it to implode.

Luis Robert Jr. had two home runs among his three hits to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Fleets making steady, if slower than desired, progress towards Genova

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

