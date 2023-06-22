The Newport Elks Lodge #104 has established the Cawley Memorial Scholarship in memory of Raymond Joseph “Joe” Cawley, Jr., founder of R. J. Cawley Contracting, Inc.

This $1500 Scholarship is available for students from the Newport area who are going into vocational education and trade schools to pursue a Vocational/Technical program leading to a technical certificate and meeting the requirements of the Newport Elks Cawley Scholarship application.

Applications are due by July 20, 2023 and can be obtained and submitted by emailing rbianco2@cox.net.

For more information, contact: Richard Bianco at 401-408-0792, rbianco2@cox.net