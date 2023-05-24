City of Newport will host a public community forum with finalists for Police Chief
The forum, which is slated to be held on Thursday, June 1st at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, is intended to provide residents an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates on topics including community policing, quality of life concerns, and their overall vision for the Department
As part of its search for a new Chief of Police, the City of Newport on Wednesday that a special public forum will be held so Newport residents can hear from the two finalists.
Following an initial application period, four candidates were chosen to participate in interviews as part of the initial selection process. The City says that Acting Police Chief Ryan Duffy and Lt. Michael Naylor were ultimately named finalists for the position, which the City is hoping to fill by the start of the summer season.
Keith W. Stokes, the Executive Director of the 1696 Heritage Group and a longtime civic leader, will moderate the forum.
In addition to directly hearing from the two finalists, City staff will also provide an overview of an online community survey that asked participants about what they’d like to see in Newport’s next Police Chief.
The forum is open to the public and all are invited to attend.
Ryan Belmore
Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.
He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.
He is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.
In 2020, he was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island - calling Newport home for more than a decade. He recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs to support his wife's career. He still considers Newport, Rhode Island home, and visits every month.
Contact Ryan at Ryan@whatsupnewp.com or 401-662-1653.