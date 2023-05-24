As part of its search for a new Chief of Police, the City of Newport on Wednesday that a special public forum will be held so Newport residents can hear from the two finalists.

The forum, which is slated to be held on Thursday, June 1st at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, is intended to provide residents an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates on topics including community policing, quality of life concerns, and their overall vision for the Department, according to a Facebook post from the City of Newport.

Following an initial application period, four candidates were chosen to participate in interviews as part of the initial selection process. The City says that Acting Police Chief Ryan Duffy and Lt. Michael Naylor were ultimately named finalists for the position, which the City is hoping to fill by the start of the summer season.

Keith W. Stokes, the Executive Director of the 1696 Heritage Group and a longtime civic leader, will moderate the forum.

In addition to directly hearing from the two finalists, City staff will also provide an overview of an online community survey that asked participants about what they’d like to see in Newport’s next Police Chief.

The forum is open to the public and all are invited to attend.