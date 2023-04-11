As part of its search for a new Chief of Police, the City of Newport on Tuesday released an online community survey intended to help better inform the City’s hiring process.
Community stakeholders are encouraged to fill out the survey – in English or in Spanish – by visiting
www.CityofNewport.com/PoliceChiefSurvey
There, residents, business owners, and all other interested parties will be asked to identify the most pressing needs they’d like to see addressed by the City’s next police chief and the leadership qualities that are most desired.
Respondents will also be invited to submit questions which could be asked as part of a planned public forum to be held with finalists for the job.
The survey is scheduled to run through the end of April and all are welcome to participate.
More on this topic
4Qs with Newport Police Chief Gary Silva.
February 24, 2023 February 25, 2023
The City is expected to announce a process to select a new Chief next week.
February 14, 2023 February 24, 2023
The City of Newport today announced in a press release that Captain Ryan Duffy, a 22-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, will serve as interim Police Chief while a search is underway.
February 23, 2023 February 24, 2023
Read More From What'sUpNewp
Join Charter Books at 4 pm on Saturday, April 22 for a special author event and book signing in celebration of their second birthday.
7 hours ago April 11, 2023
Competing restaurants served more than 6,200 burgers during 2023 Newport Burger Bender contest.
8 hours ago April 11, 2023
Swyft Filings used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the industries employing the most people in each state.
9 hours ago April 11, 2023
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
10 hours ago April 11, 2023
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
10 hours ago April 11, 2023
Show to celebrate Nelson’s 90th birthday
10 hours ago April 11, 2023
Tickets On Sale April 14 at TheVetsRI.com
11 hours ago April 11, 2023
Connecticut officials say two people are lucky to be alive after their small plane crashed into a shed between two houses in Danbury late Monday afternoon.
11 hours ago April 11, 2023
This new 4,118 square-foot facility, a partnership between URI and Matunuck Oyster Farm, will serve as a full-scale nursery/hatchery, growing and supplying oyster seed in Rhode Island and beyond.
11 hours ago April 11, 2023
The juvenile gray seal was released on April 11 after arriving at the facility earlier this year in a collaborative effort by international organizations upon discovery of stranding in Bermuda
12 hours ago April 11, 2023
Load more posts
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.