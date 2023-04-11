As part of its search for a new Chief of Police, the City of Newport on Tuesday released an online community survey intended to help better inform the City’s hiring process.

Community stakeholders are encouraged to fill out the survey – in English or in Spanish – by visiting www.CityofNewport.com/PoliceChiefSurvey

There, residents, business owners, and all other interested parties will be asked to identify the most pressing needs they’d like to see addressed by the City’s next police chief and the leadership qualities that are most desired.

Respondents will also be invited to submit questions which could be asked as part of a planned public forum to be held with finalists for the job.

The survey is scheduled to run through the end of April and all are welcome to participate.